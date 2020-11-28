https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/bro-read-the-room-gov-gavin-newsom-encourages-people-to-get-out-and-observe-small-business-saturday/

Today was Small Business Saturday, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has locked down most of the state, encouraged Californians to “shop safe and shop local” to help support the economy. Those small businesses that are left standing probably appreciated the tweet.

California was already hostile to small business — especially the self-employed — before the coronavirus gave Newsom the excuse to shut everything down.

