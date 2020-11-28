https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/bro-read-the-room-gov-gavin-newsom-encourages-people-to-get-out-and-observe-small-business-saturday/

Today was Small Business Saturday, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has locked down most of the state, encouraged Californians to “shop safe and shop local” to help support the economy. Those small businesses that are left standing probably appreciated the tweet.

Today is Small Business Saturday. California is home to over 4 million small businesses. This holiday season, shop safe and shop local to help support our economy and the over 7 million workers that help keep our small businesses going. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 28, 2020

Bro read the room — kiki (@kikistweets88) November 28, 2020

This is so tone deaf — Dan Reichert (@DanReichert23) November 28, 2020

The complete lack of self-awareness is stupefying. — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) November 28, 2020

The ones you’re shutting down? — Troy Hinrichs (@YourmanGodfrey) November 28, 2020

Did you forget you fucking closed them all?????? — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) November 28, 2020

I can’t believe you posted this. Smh — Patrick Kirby (@patrickckirby) November 28, 2020

There may not be any left. But, thanks for the thoughts Comrade. — Die In Place 🗽⚔🇺🇲 (@DieinPlace) November 28, 2020

Well, we would, but you forced them all to close. — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) November 28, 2020

I have an idea. One way to keep small businesses going is to let small business stay OPEN. I know, it’s shocking. But think about it. — SpicyStreetConvos (@NativeAngelBabe) November 28, 2020

And especially in Los Angeles, the ONLY county where outdoor dining is closed, despite LA being ranked 15th today in terms of cases per capita. With no aid or grants on the horizon, I fear this may finally put my beautiful brewery out of business and my staff jobless. — Jennifer Febre (@jenfeb) November 28, 2020

Like our small restaurants that had to close for outdoor dining, yet museums and miniature golf are open, not to mention outdoor spinning classes. The response is ridiculous. You and @MayorOfLA need to do your job — sabrina rosen (@costume93) November 28, 2020

Wow. Stop. Just open everything up my man. — Cody Roeder (@trollmunchies) November 28, 2020

French Laundry has great pasta — The Hugh Jeffner (@thehughjeffner) November 28, 2020

Awwww thanks man. We can’t afford rent on our small business because our dining room is an unlevel parking lot looking at camps of homeless people. But hopefully your tweet works better than these social distancing guidelines — unapologeticobserver (@Lukemchale07) November 28, 2020

Last year there were 8 million small businesses, but @GavinNewsom decided arbitrarily that was too many. — dmward23 (@dmward23) November 28, 2020

This is the most ironic thing I’ve ever seen — Matthew Souza (@MatthewSouza24) November 28, 2020

Does your staff read these for the irony content before they hit the Tweet button ? — Phil Paule (@philpaule) November 28, 2020

Everyone enjoy the last small business Saturday. 50% of these business will not survive this lockdown. And the other 50% will limp along until the next lockdown. — mr_eagleR🦃 (@mr_eagleR) November 28, 2020

🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Matt Hudson (@mizzlefries) November 28, 2020

It amazes me how politicians always comment specifically on issues they should avoid. Gavin has unilaterally destroyed small business in favor of large corporations. — Clark Joseph Kent (@ClarkJosephKe13) November 28, 2020

Such sweet gesture coming from the man that single handedly destroyed Cali small business economy. Most sanctimonious man in history. — JT (@JasonTaillie) November 28, 2020

Gavin doesn’t know what BUSINESS is…….or how it’s used — cj Burrows (@Cburrsfg) November 28, 2020

You shut down most of the small businesses governor! Would love to support a couple restaurants today here in San Diego! Instead we have to shop at big corporate box stores due to your policies. — Realtor Ron Burner (@RealtorBurner) November 29, 2020

Best thing you could do to support small business would be to resign. — Jonathan (@DrPippy) November 28, 2020

Ummm…we are probably going to declare bankruptcy but hey thanks. — OverheardInVenice (@VeniceOverheard) November 29, 2020

This tweet is really helpful Newsom, like breaking someone’s legs and handing them a skate board — Emily✨ (@astateofEmily) November 28, 2020

I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but it’s absolutely appropriate. How dare you. — Michael J. Caruso (@MJ_Caruso) November 28, 2020

Sorry, this is all you can find in California right now pic.twitter.com/9mT8sQkMD9 — Darth Libertarius (@iam1791) November 28, 2020

He says this, with no irony whatsoever. #smallbusinesskiller — Gigi Levangie, etc. (@GigiLevangie) November 29, 2020

California was already hostile to small business — especially the self-employed — before the coronavirus gave Newsom the excuse to shut everything down.

Related:

Gov. Gavin Newsom could be the biggest lockdown hypocrite in the nation and it’s not even close https://t.co/eQ5bxBLU08 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 13, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

