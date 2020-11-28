http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/NHQoh-E62Sc/carter-page-sues-james-comey-et-al.php

Carter Page has filed a long-awaited lawsuit against the old Obama gang that spied on him and others through him for a year based on the fraudulent allegations of the Steele Dossier. The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the District of Columbia. I have embedded a copy of the complaint below.

We can only hope that Judge Sullivan isn’t assigned to the case. He seems to have gone off his rocker.

Asserting eight causes of action predicated on the spying and related misconduct, Page’s complaint seeks at least $75 million in compensatory damages, special, and liquidated damages. The complaint also seeks punitive damages.

Page can claim any amount he wants. The amount claimed doesn’t mean anything in particular. I would have preferred a nice round number like $100 million myself, but it doesn’t make a difference.

Four of the eight claims asserted are predicated on unlawfully obtained FISA warrants. I can’t remember offhand any plaintiff ever having more evidence at his disposal at the time he filed a lawsuit than Page does. I think he has a big payday in store.

Attorneys at four law firms signed off on the complaint. That is the most mysterious part of the filing to me. Too many cooks.

Margot Cleveland devotes a good Federalist column to the lawsuit. Cleveland has a good quote from one of Page’s lawyers. The Examiner has posted Jerry Dunleavy’s straight news story by with useful background. Laura Italiano’s New York Post story is here.

Standing on the sidelines, I can only cheer Page on. There will be cheering in this press box when Page scores. The problem is that taxpayers are likely on the hook for the bill here. We would like to see justice administered to these defendants individually. Like the civil lawsuit that followed O.J.’s acquittal in the murder case against him, however, this may be as close as we get to justice for these glorified liars, crooks, and scoundrels.

Qualifying what I say above, I should add that the wrongful death plaintiffs in the civil case against Simpson may have had more evidence at their disposal than Page does, but Page likely has the prospect of deeper pockets than Simpson’s — i.e., the government of the United States — to pay any settlement or judgment he secures.

Carter Page vs. James Comey… by Victor I Nava

