Carter Page has filed a $75 million lawsuit against the Department of Justice, the FBI, and several other key parties involved in his surveillance as part of the 2017 special counsel investigation into Russian collusion and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in Washington, D.C., also names former FBI Director James Comey, ex-FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe, FBI agent Peter Strzok, and FBI attorney Lisa Page, with whom Strzok was romantically involved at the time, reports The New York Post.

Page also named ex-FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to falsifying an email the FBI used to obtain its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against him.

According to the 59-page lawsuit, the surveillance “violated federal statutes enacted to prevent unlawful spying on United States persons, as well as the Constitution.”

At the time, Page, a former Moscow-based investment banker, was serving as a foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign. The FBI wiretapped him for a year under suspicion that Russian intelligence agents had targeted him for recruitment following allegations in a dossier compiled by Christopher Steele.

The document, funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee, “falsely alleged unlawful communications and activities involving Dr. Page and two Russians with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin,” according to the lawsuit.

Page also claims that the FBI did not independently investigate the dossier and that it did not disclose to the FISA court that Page had served as a CIA informant between 2008 and 2013. He also says that the defendants “provided false or misleading information” to the court to persuade it that there was probable cause to believe he was a Russian agent.

Special counsel Robert Mueller ultimately exonerated Page, and found that there were “numerous links” but no conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s first presidential campaign. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report also concluded that the FBI had made 17 significant omissions or errors while applying to the FISA court to conduct surveillance on Page.

Meanwhile, McCabe testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month that he wouldn’t have signed off on the Page surveillance if he knew then what he knows now.

