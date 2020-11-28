https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/28/condolences-ben-rhodes-says-outrageous-killing-of-nuke-scientist-was-to-undermine-diplomacy-between-a-biden-admin-and-iran/

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on the international community to condemn Israeli “terrorists” after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was assassinated. Former CIA Director John Brennan called the killing a “criminal act” and “highly reckless,” especially because he believes “responsible American leadership” will return to the White House on January 20th.

You just knew former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes would echo that sentiment, and sure enough Iran’s unofficial spokesman had this to say:

Anybody surprised?

Rhodes seems upset that somebody had the audacity to not properly help usher in an expected new era of appeasement.

And the number of people who agree with that is what’s concerning.

That’s all any of us could possibly hope for.

