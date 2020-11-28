https://noqreport.com/2020/11/28/dominion-investigation-a-doj-plane-went-to-toronto-dominion-hq-then-to-atlanta/

Is Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the heart of the voter fraud allegations flying across the country, being investigated by the Department of Justice? We can’t know for sure, but an interesting tidbit of flight plan data may point to an investigation currently underway.

N721AL, a plane owned by the Department of Justice, flew from Manassas, VA, near Washington DC to Toronto, Canada, on November 15th. It left on November 18th. Then, the same plane took a quick trip down to Atlanta yesterday, staying for only an hour and ten minutes.

Toronto is where Dominion Voting Systems is headquartered. Atlanta is the epicenter of many of the problems Dominion has had with its voting systems allegedly being hacked to help Joe Biden “win” the presidency. Is it possible that Dominion is being investigated. A three-day trip to Toronto is conspicuous, as is a very short stop—likely to pick something up like a voting machine or hard drive—in Atlanta.

NOQ Report Political Commentator and Republican candidate in California Konstantinos Roditis noticed the flights and reported them on Twitter:

DOJ plane was in Toronto on Nov 15th to 18th were Dominion was headquartered. Same plane then went to Fulton County (Atlanta) GA today. @LLinWood @SidneyPowell1 https://t.co/J4BqioJwqh — Konstantinos Roditis (@KonRoditis) November 28, 2020

Attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell have included Dominion Voting Systems in lawsuits they’ve filed regarding voter fraud in Georgia and Michigan. President Trump’s lead attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has mentioned Dominion Voting Machines multiple times. Anecdotal reports of Dominion Voting Systems employees going into hiding and deleting their social media accounts seem to indicate the walls may be closing in on them.

Many of us keep asking, “Where’s the Department of Justice with all this voter fraud to investigate?” If these logs are what they appear to be, then perhaps there are pieces moving on the board flying under the radar.

