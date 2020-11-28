https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/11/28/eric-clapton-joins-van-morrison-lockdown-song-outrage-left-ensues/

Van Morrison is trying to save live music during the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns mandated by the U.K. government have inspired him to write three songs to express his opposition to them. Proceeds from the songs will go to benefit his campaign to open music venues to full capacity. The three songs were released in two-week intervals this fall. The goal is to save both the venues and the livelihoods of musicians.

Morrison’s first three anti-lockdown songs are titled “Born to Be Free”, “As I Walked Out”, and “No More Lockdown”. There is another song in the collection now. Morrison wrote the lyrics to “Stand and Deliver,” which will be performed by Eric Clapton. Proceeds from the new single, set to be released on December 4, will go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund to benefit musicians. It’s all good, right? Nope. Liberals ruin everything and that includes a musical collaboration between two legendary artists.

Neither men are in support of national lockdowns to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. Both are making a statement in favor of personal freedom over government control with the song. Clapton wants to support Morrison’s work toward bringing back live music in the U.K.

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton said in a statement Friday. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

Morrison received a lot of pushback from angry liberals who are unable to understand an individual’s objection to government policies that pick winners and losers. Now Eric Clapton is receiving the same treatment from the perpetually outraged leftists on social media. Yesterday, when the announcement of the December 4 song release was announced, old remarks from as far back as 1976 surfaced in order to try and cancel Clapton. No doubt many who now rage against Clapton were not even born when he made the remarks. The remarks were exposed on Twitter by singer-songwriter Deren Ney who posted some of them. Ney is a white BLM activist according to his Twitter bio. He said all the remarks couldn’t fit into just one screenshot.

“Stop Britain from becoming a Black colony. Get the wogs out. Get the coons out. Keep Britain white,” Clapton, now-75, said at the time. “The Black wogs and coons and Arabs and f—king Jamaicans don’t belong here, we don’t want them here.”

All the racism wouldn’t fit in one screenshot pic.twitter.com/8xu2hZkt6S — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) November 27, 2020

Clearly, the sentiments are racist and ugly. No artist would be allowed these expressions in today’s world. Not to put too fine of a point on it but today it is some black people who say there is no room for white people in today’s world. Clapton’s remarks were made in 1976. The world has changed a lot since then. According to an apology, he issued years later, his problems with addiction were likely in play. The three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has apologized for the remarks.

In 2018, the musician expressed regret for his “chauvinistic” comments at a Q&A following a London screening of Lili Zanuck’s bio-doc Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars. Said a “disgusted” Clapton, “I was so ashamed of who I was, a kind of semi-racist, which didn’t make sense. Half of my friends were black, I dated a black woman, and I championed black music.” The singer blamed his past comments on addiction and a deep self-loathing. Said Clapton, “I sabotaged everything I got involved with.”

No good deed goes unpunished. Morrison and Clapton are trying to give back to an industry that provided well for them. Along the way, they are standing up for individual rights and common sense ways to handle the virus. Instead of trying to cancel two 75-year-old artists, those who are ok with how the shutdowns are going can just not support the song with a purchase.

