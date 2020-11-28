https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/ex-aide-slams-gov-cuomo-snarling-attack-dog-milking-pandemic/

(LID BLOG) – Alexis Grenell, who was Andrew Cuomo’s deputy director of intergovernmental affairs when he was state attorney general, wrote an op-ed in the very liberal magazine, The Nation. ripping the New York governor into shreds. Using the nickname for Cuomo fans, the article called “The Collapse of the Cuomosexual” accuses Cuomo of milking the Covid pandemic. Or as she put it, “St. Andrew of Covid, our savior of the spring, is now milking his 15 minutes of fame for an extra 30.”

Along with his quest for attention, Ms. Grenell believes that the Angry Andy of pre-pandemic days has returned:

“The Andrew Cuomo New Yorkers know and mostly tolerate, the snarling attack dog who gaslights fellow Democrats and deploys staff to call his female critics ‘f—-g idiots,’ dropped down to Earth last week. It was a hard landing after a long-distance love affair with a fanbase in a galaxy far, far away.”

