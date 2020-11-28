https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/exclusive-roger-stone-responds-second-hit-piece-far-left-preposterous-georgia-accusations/

Featured image altered from The Daily Beast

On Tuesday the far-left Daily Beast reported that a Roger Stone was behind effort to encourage Republicans not to vote in the January Senate Vote in Georgia. This was refuted by Roger Stone but it hasn’t stopped far-left Salon from parroting the same story.



After pushing the totally fake news Steele dossier, the ‘Beast’ is back at it.

The Daily Beast reported:

Conservative operatives and a super PAC with ties to infamous GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone appear to be calling for Trump supporters to punish Republicans by sitting out Georgia’s crucial Senate runoffs or writing in Trump’s name instead. And though their efforts remain on the party’s fringes, the trajectory of the movement has Republicans fearful that it could cost the GOP control of the Senate. The most aggressive call to boycott or cast protest ballots in the two runoff races has, so far, come from a dormant pro-Trump super PAC with ties to Stone, which unveiled a new initiative to retaliate against the Republican Party’s supposed turncoats by handing Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

However, Roger Stone contacted us and stated unequivocally that this report by the Beast was false. Below are Stone’s comments on the piece:

This story by the Daily Beast is a fraud. The report falsely attributes a moribund political action committee that I helped form in 2016 – The Committee For American Sovereignty. Let me be clear. No one I know and nobody that I am affiliated with is responsible for posting this website: https://www.writeintrumpforgeorgiasenate.com/ This is clearly a classic left-wing dirty trick designed to drain votes from the Republican candidates for the US Senate in the coming Georgia runoff election. I have never urged Republicans or supporters of the President not to vote for the two US Senate candidates in Georgia in the vitally important upcoming runoff election.

Stone also provided attorney letters from attorneys related to this article. But this hasn’t stopped the far-left from pushing this story along. Now Salon is pushing the fake news story.

Stone provided us his response to this story:

These leftists are unbelievable. Even after they know that the ‘committee for American sovereignty’ did not post the crude website urging Trump supporters to write Donald Trump’s name in in the Georgia US Senate runoff on January 5th, a little research shows that the domain is owned by someone in Canada. No one I am associated with and no one I know posted this website attributed falsely to be “tied to me. Facts be damned SALON now doubles down and reports the same LIE as the Daily Beast. The extreme language and open bigotry of Homepage of this “dirty tricks” website designed to siphon votes from Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Purdue in the vital upcoming runoff elections is the tell. It’s a fraud! Here is the FAKE website https://www.writeintrumpforgeorgiasenate.com/ Here is the Daily beast story revised since the committee for sovereignty’s lawyer contacted them to tell them their story was inaccurate after the publication of the gateway pundit story. (The Daily Beast’s claim that they contacted me for comment and I did not respond is False!) https://www.thedailybeast.com/roger-stone-tied-group-threatens-gop-if-trump-goes-down-so-does-your-senate-majority It’s not only voter suppression It’s a dirty trick and they’re using my name is clickbait while completely miss representing my strong public support for both Republican candidates for the Senate in Georgia. Here is the GATEWAY Pundit story:

Here is the SALON story: https://www.salon.com/2020/11/24/roger-stone-linked-group-urges-voters-to-write-in-trump-in-georgia-runoffs-as-revenge-against-gop/ Can CNN be far behind ? Roger Stone

Let’s see if Salon retracts its false report. We’re not holding our breath.

