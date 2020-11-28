https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/fbi-reportedly-requesting-information-about-voter-integrity-project?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Voter Integrity Project leader Matt Braynard said Sunday the FBI is asking him for findings from the initiative related to possible illegal ballots in the 2020 election.

Braynard, who was as a strategist and data chief for the Trump campaign, and has helped lead efforts to try to determine whether widespread voter fraud occurred and impacted the outcome of the election, in which major media outlets have declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.

“The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots,” Braynard said in a tweet. “By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc,” he said.

Another Twitter post on Sunday, by former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline, who serves as director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, indicated that an FBI agent from the Los Angeles field office had contacted Braynard.

“The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society retained Matt Braynard and his team after Election Day to develop data analysis to cultivate as evidence to support election integrity lawsuits in the battleground states,” Kline tweeted. “We’ve learned that Mr. Braynard was contacted by FBI Special Agent Young Oh of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office seeking our data. Mr. Braynard is cooperating with this request and we fully support him. This data has been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in states where we filed litigation. More about this data will be made available in Matt Braynard’s appearance before a meeting with legislators in Arizona tomorrow.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

