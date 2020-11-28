https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fck-garcetti-hundreds-blm-protesters-gather-outside-la-mayor-eric-garcettis-home-video/

Hundreds of BLM protestors gathered outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home on Saturday.

This is the 5th straight day protesters have shown up to Garcetti’s home to protest.

Protesters say they are here to protest the consideration of Eric Garcetti to the media’s fake president-elect Joe Biden’s so-called “cabinet.”

WATCH (language warning):

Couple hundred protesters chanting “F*** Garcetti” chants in front of the home of Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti on this Saturday morning. Protesters say they are here to protest the consideration of Eric Garcetti to Joe Bidens cabinet #Garcettiprotest pic.twitter.com/3rYY4KfRBz — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 28, 2020

“Garcetti is the worst mayor in the nation don’t chose him for transportation,” they chanted.

“Garcetti is the worst mayor in the nation don’t chose him for transportation” chants from hundreds of protesters in front of the home of LA Eric Garcetti #Garcettiprotest pic.twitter.com/mdXI1KKCEu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 28, 2020

Democrat Garcetti’s home is protected by a wall and LAPD.

LAPD in front of Mayor of LA home Eric Garcetti puts on their helmets as hundreds continue protesting the mayor for the 5th straight day. #Garcettiprotests pic.twitter.com/tIxWrUhgcy — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 28, 2020

