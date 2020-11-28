https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fck-garcetti-hundreds-blm-protesters-gather-outside-la-mayor-eric-garcettis-home-video/

Hundreds of BLM protestors gathered outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home on Saturday.

This is the 5th straight day protesters have shown up to Garcetti’s home to protest.

Protesters say they are here to protest the consideration of Eric Garcetti to the media’s fake president-elect Joe Biden’s so-called “cabinet.”

WATCH (language warning):

“Garcetti is the worst mayor in the nation don’t chose him for transportation,” they chanted.

Democrat Garcetti’s home is protected by a wall and LAPD.

