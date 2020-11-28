https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/forgiving-student-loans-likely-net-regressive-idea/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The widely respected Initiative on Global Markets is a research center at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business that’s well known for weekly polls “it conducts of its Economics Experts Panel, a panel of 51 leading economists in United States universities.”

Last week, they posed several questions about student loan forgiveness. The group of experts seemed to widely agree that paying off student debt is likely a net regressive idea that won’t nearly be as fruitful as many on the left claim.

They first asked whether or not paying off student loans would be net regressive. All answers ranged from “Uncertain” to “Strongly Agree” with 0% of respondents answering that they disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

