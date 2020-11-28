https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/28/former-cia-chief-brennan-calls-iran-scientists-death-a-criminal-act-n1179166

Former CIA chief under President Obama, John Brennan, had some harsh words following the car bomb explosion that killed Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Known as “The Father of the Iranian Bomb,” Fakhrizadeh was killed in a city near Tehran on Friday.

He was trying to make an illegal bomb that would give a terrorist nation a terrible capability. But Brennan chose to describe the assassination as a “criminal act” and “highly reckless.”

This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.

Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Post-Millenial:

Brennan went on to say that he didn’t know “whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the murder of Fakhrizadeh,” but that if so, it would be “state sponsored terrorism,” and a “flagrant violation of international law.” For Brennan, this would “encourage more governments” to behave in a similar fashion.

Has Brennan gotten religion since he left the CIA? The drones were flying fast and furious when he was in charge of the CIA and were rather indiscriminate in taking out terrorist targets. Apparently, Brennan’s crack analysts had trouble differentiating between a wedding and a terrorist camp.

The Atlantic:

The locals told him that 60 people in cars and trucks were traveling from the groom’s home to a neighboring village where the bride lived. A 70-year-old man is quoted describing the death of his son, who is survived by a heartbreaking seven children. “We heard a loud explosion coming from down in the valley,” the man said, adding that when he arrived on the scene, “there were bodies scattered all over the place,” and the women of the village were gathered together crying and screaming.

Brennan’s moral blinders are very selective.

These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Perhaps it would be best if you kept your mouth shut about “international law.” It didn’t seem that important to you when you were ordering drone strikes on Pakistanis that ended up killing more than 400 civilians.

Needless to say, Twitter outrage was swift and devastating.

Now we know why you killed all those Sunni Muslims — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2020

Indeed, Brennan and his boss were strangely quiet when Assad was rampaging across Syria murdering tens of thousands of civilians.

(Warning: Language)

I used to think the anti-Semitic stuff was a talking point but it’s just not. Look at this fucking tweet. Brennan himself is a monster who authorized killing civilians, but is now mad a terrorist was taken out? Not that hard to figure out why. 🇮🇱 https://t.co/KbirPaMJqt — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 27, 2020

Glenn Greenwald, while agreeing it was a “criminal act,” thinks Brennan should be tried under the Logan Act.

This, ironically, is *exactly* the message that Flynn gave to Russia during the 2016 transition — hey, guys, don’t get crazy with retaliation: wait until we’re in power shortly and things will be different. Maybe the FBI should investigate Brennan for Logan Act violations? https://t.co/W6ltqKpsw9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 27, 2020

Finally, there’s this from a New York state assemblyman.

Is it as reckless as allowing Iran to obtain nukes and sending them cash to do so?! 🤔 https://t.co/UJK68W0pdl — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 27, 2020

Barack Obama assured the American people that Iran had given up their nuclear weapon ambitions thanks to the agreement he signed with a terrorist state. When documents were found in a Tehran warehouse following a daring raid by Israeli intelligence that indicated Iran still had an active program, every single Iranian scientist working on an illegal weapon that would enable an unstable terrorist state to threaten the world became a legitimate target.

Get over yourself, Brennan.

