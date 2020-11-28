https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/527812-former-cia-head-cruz-trade-jabs-over-killing-of-iranian-nuclear

Former CIA head John BrennanJohn Owen BrennanBrennan takes final shot at Trump: ‘I leave his fate to our judicial system, his infamy to history, & his legacy to a trash heap’ The new marshmallow media in the Biden era New Defense chief signals potential troop drawdown: ‘All wars must end’ MORE and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO’Brien on 2024 talk: ‘There’s all kinds of speculation out there’ Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz trade jabs over COVID-19 relief: People ‘going hungry as you tweet from’ vacation McSally, staff asked to break up maskless photo op inside Capitol MORE (R-Texas) traded jabs on Twitter Friday over the killing of Iran’s nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh was shot and killed by “armed terrorist elements” while in a vehicle in the town of Absard and died in the hospital after doctors were unable to save him, according to state media. Several Iranian officials blamed Israel for the killing on Friday, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE has yet to respond.

Brennan, who served as CIA director from 2013 to 2017, tweeted on Friday that the killing was a “criminal act and “highly reckless.”

He added that Iran should wait for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election ‘farcical’ New DOJ rule could allow executions by electrocution, firing squad MORE to be sworn in, saying it would be wise to “wait for the return of responsible American leadership” and to “resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”

This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.

Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

He added that the killing is a “flagrant violation of international law” and could “encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials.”

These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Cruz then responded to Brennan, saying it’s “bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant ‘Death to America.’ And reflexively condemn Israel. Does Joe Biden agree?”

Brennan then responded, saying “Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas.”

It is typical for you to mischaracterize my comment. Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas. https://t.co/93WwclgAtS — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

The former CIA head then followed up with a series of jabs at Cruz, calling him a “poor Senator and a bad lawyer.”

“My commitment to Israel’s security & my efforts to counter Iran’s malign activities are well documented throughout my 33 years of national security work serving Republican & Democratic Administrations,” he said.

“Aside from his tiresome rhetoric, what has Senator Cruz ever done?”

.@tedcruz is now misrepresenting the Logan Act. Apparently, he is a poor Senator & a bad lawyer. A private citizen publicly criticizing what could be a state-sponsored assassination of a government official & cautioning against retaliatory killing is called freedom of speech. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 28, 2020

My commitment to Israel’s security & my efforts to counter Iran’s malign activities are well documented throughout my 33 years of national security work serving Republican & Democratic Administrations. Aside from his tiresome rhetoric, what has Senator Cruz ever done? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 28, 2020

The New York Times reported on Friday that Fakhrizadeh was believed to be leading Iran’s nuclear program for two decades and kept working after the military effort quietly ended in the early 2000s.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that his first priority was the “definitive punishment of the perpetrators and those who ordered it,” The Associated Press reported.

The alleged assassination comes toward the end of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election ‘farcical’ Republicans ready to become deficit hawks again under a President Biden MORE’s time in office, as he was recently dissuaded from striking the nation to halt its military program. It could also make it more difficult for Biden to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew from two years ago.

