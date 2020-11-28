https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/former-filipino-lawmaker-attorney-says-smartmatic-pre-loaded-machines-ballots-start-manila-elections-video/
Attorney Glenn Chong, a former Filipino lawmaker, joined Michelle Malkin recently to discuss the Smartmatic corruption scandal in the Philippines election.
Attorney Chong joined Michelle on Sovereign Nation on Newsmax TV.
Glenn Chong: “Michelle, the term pre-loaded is exactly the right term I would use right here in Manila. Pre-loaded votes. Pre-loaded ballots. Again, I would point this out to our audience look at these pieces of documents. They are signed. We have 70,000 voters. Exactly 4,140 ballots were already scanned by 140 voting machines days before the election. That’s over six and seven percent.”