https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/four-videos-four-states-votes-switched-live-tv-away-president-trump-biden/
Stolen ballots from President Trump live on CNN in Pennsylvania
There’s been lots of analysis of the Edison JSON live data feeds on election night showing vote decreases and switches.
A Gateway Pundit report who works in media found several examples switched votes that were broadcast live on TV.
The videos are clipped and explained in these links for findings in 4 states so far.
PA – 3 vote total decreases:
GA – 1 vote total decrease:
VA – huge vote increase and equal decrease:
WI – extraordinary vote increase by Biden to flip state at 4:43 AM CST:
