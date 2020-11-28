https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/georgia-patriots-hold-car-parade-outside-secretary-state-brad-raffenspergers-home-video/

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Kemp oversaw a corrupt and fraudulent election in the state of Georgia this year.

The state leaders allowed Democrats with Dominion voting machines to steal the election from President Donald Trump.

But the people of Georgia are not backing down.

Attorney Sidney Powell filed a devastating case against the fraudulent election and Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger.

And on Saturday HUNDREDS of Georgia patriots held a drive-by protest outside of Brad Raffensperger’s home.

GA Patriots paying a visit to @GaSecofState in Atlanta. Brad Raffensperger needs to come out of his basement to explain Dominion voting machine purchase & backroom deal with Hillary’s law firm on absentee ballots. Keep blowing those horns! pic.twitter.com/V8n4udh3W9 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

