President Donald Trump’s campaign is working on getting the right election-related case to the Supreme Court as it contests the results of the election in key battleground states, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Friday.

“We have 4 or 500 affidavits, under oath,” from people who “specifically witnessed crimes that were committed in five or six different states in what is the biggest voter fraud scheme in the history of this country,” Giuliani said during a virtual appearance on One America News.

“In each one of these states, the Democrats use the same method of cheating, which was to take the mail ballots and stuff them in the ballot box and exclude the Republican inspectors so they wouldn’t see what was happening. That happened in Pennsylvania. It happened in Michigan. It happened in Wisconsin. It happened in Nevada, it happened in Arizona, it happened in Georgia. At least those six states,” he added.

A Pennsylvania court on Friday rejected an appeal from Trump’s campaign in their challenge of the state’s election results. The U.S. Third Circuit of Appeals ruled the challenge didn’t have merit and that campaign lawyers didn’t provide evidence of voter fraud.

“I don’t know about the judges, why they shy away from the fact that the allegations are quite specific,” Giuliani said.

“The complaint is 30 pages long, I invite you to read it. It has the names of the people making the allegations, it tells you what they saw, it tells you that they saw ballots that were being forged. They saw ballots that were being counted four or five times the night that had happened. These are about as specific as allegations can get. So I don’t know if it’s an excuse to stay away from a hard case or who knows, the reality is they’re not going to get away with it, because we can’t do it in court, we’ll do in the state legislatures.”

In a separate legal battle, a Pennsylvania judge said Friday that Republicans who sued Pennsylvania will likely prevail. Commonwealth Judge Patricia McCullough said Pennsylvania officials appear to have violated the Constitution by expanding mail-in voting without a constitutional amendment.

Trump’s campaign and Republicans have filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. At the same time, the campaign has asked state lawmakers to intervene by sending electors to Washington for Trump even if results show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the state.

Poll workers board up windows so ballot challengers can’t see into the ballot counting area at the TCF Center where ballots are being counted in downtown Detroit, Mich., on Nov. 4,2020. (Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump met with Michigan lawmakers last week and Pennsylvania officials this week heard from witnesses attesting to seeing election fraud. Similar hearings are scheduled in Arizona and Michigan.

“The objective here is twofold. One is to get the right case to the Supreme Court. And we’ve got four or five of them that are headed there there. And also to try to convince the legislators that they shouldn’t certify false statements, they shouldn’t certify completely bogus vote counts,” Giuliani said.

There are a number of cases that the campaign could take to the nation’s highest court. The decision is to pick the right one, Giuliani said.

“There’s a real strategy in how to get to the Supreme Court. Also if we could get one or two of the legislatures to rule for us, then the Biden people would take it to the Supreme Court. So we may be there in two different capacities, as the appellant and as the appellee,” he said.

“The game plan at that point is, by that time, you’ll have proven your evidence. The evidence will show that there had been a massive fraud claim. Notice the Biden people have changed their tune. Their original tune was ‘oh, there was no fraud, no fraud, no fraud, everything was clean, the election was the cleanest in history.’ Now their claim is, ‘oh, there was some fraud, but it wasn’t a lot.’ Pretty soon their claim is going to be, ‘there was a massive amount of fraud, but elect Biden anyway.’”

The Supreme Court decides whether to take up cases upon appeals if lower courts rule against plaintiffs.

The Biden campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

