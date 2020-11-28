http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VBaODbB4qmA/havens-garden-defies-shutdown-order.php

I wrote here about Larvita McFarquhar, a single mother who owns a bar and restaurant called Havens Garden in Lynd, Minnesota, a town of 448 in the southwestern part of the state. McFarquhar announced on Facebook that her establishment would be open for business with music and food service from 9 to 11 last night, despite last week’s order from Minnesota’s governor purporting to close all bars and restaurants and despite the threats she received from government agencies.

Alpha News picked up the story and I wrote about it here. That led to stories in the Daily Wire and the Daily Mail. The Daily Mail represents international fame. I was a guest on the Howie Carr show on Friday, and the next guest after me was Larvita McFarquhar.

Larvita sent me a nice message on Facebook, which I trust she won’t mind if I quote:

Thank you so much for writing such a beautiful article about me. Yes, I am a Constitutionalist-conservative. Thank you for standing with me. It really means the world to me. Thank you for all that you do on getting the real news out to the people. Thank you, Larvita

Last night Havens Garden was open as promised, and drew a nice, mellow crowd. McFarquhar posted this short video on Facebook:

The authorities apparently believed (wisely) that discretion was the better part of valor, and no arrests were made. But Larvita isn’t out of the woods yet. The Southwest Health & Human Services has written to McFarquhar, threatening to cancel her food service license along with other fines and penalties. This is the letter:

In an earlier Facebook post, Larvita wrote:

What does it say about our country, and Governor Walz when he uses our Sherriff’s department, Attorney General and our citizens to harass, threaten, bully, intimidate, coerce with fines, litigation fees, loss of licenses, and jail time for wanting to be open? They are not going after hardened criminals, they are going after our small BUSINESSES! Thank you to everyone who is standing with me.

McFarquhar has questioned whether Governor Walz has the power to issue the arbitrary and capricious orders that have devastated thousands of small businesses in Minnesota, while consistently favoring big business. As she says, it is the legislature, not the governor, that makes laws. Someday the courts likely will rule that our governor has no power to declare a permanent emergency and use it to establish dictatorial rule. In the meantime, however, many thousands of lives will be damaged or destroyed.

In an interview with Alpha News, Larvita added:

I’m not going to give up my liberties, I’m not going to teach my daughters to give up their liberties, and I want them to learn how to fight. If I’m not that example — which is very hard for me — who else is going to do it?

Her Facebook page indicates that she also opens up Havens Garden for non-denominational church services. No doubt that is strike three in the eyes of Minnesota’s Democratic politicians.

In the space of a week, Larvita McFarquhar has become a heroine to small businesspeople and conservative activists across the State of Minnesota. It will not be easy for the authorities to crack down on her, but it also will not be easy to crack down on others if they don’t. Stay tuned.

