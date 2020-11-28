https://noqreport.com/2020/11/28/how-patriots-can-help-the-most-to-stopthesteal/

President Trump won the 2020 election in a landslide. It was so huge, the massive voter fraud perpetrated by Democrats, mainstream media, and Big Tech was simply not enough to overcome the President’s incredible reelection run so they had to step up their fraudulent efforts tremendously on election night and beyond. Thankfully, they had to get sloppy to pull it off which means there is an abundance of evidence left behind to prove the coup was happening.

But things aren’t completely cheery. Not yet. There’s still plenty of work to be done by the President’s team of attorneys, independent attorneys like Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, and state legislatures in swing states. What makes it worse is that mainstream media and Big Tech are doing their best to perpetuate the “president-elect Biden” narrative in hopes of creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. Meanwhile, Democrats and complicit Republicans are calling on the President to concede.

All of this can make patriots across the country feel like we’re not able to participate. It was easy, even fun to get involved in rallies, spreading the word on social media, knocking on doors, working call banks, and any of the many pre-election activities we had at our disposal. But for this part of the process, we have to sit back and wait. Or do we?

We may not be going to the Supreme Court to defend the President’s victory, nor are most of us sitting in state capitol buildings pushing forth legislation to set the election straight, but there are still two very important fronts on which we need to hold the line. On these fronts, we have two ways to participate. The most important action, in my humble opinion, is to pray often and earnestly. America needs the protection of our Father and the blessings we’ve enjoyed for centuries to stay upon us.

The second most important action is one I described today in the latest episode of the NOQ Report. We are in the middle of an information war and the odds are stacked heavily against us. As mentioned before, both Big Tech and mainstream media are actively and aggressively working against us and the President. This is why it’s imperative that we fight harder than ever before to get the truth out there. It also means making a few changes in the way many of us have gathered our information.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

It’s imperative that we continue to fight against the odds because we learned one important lesson from the Hunter Biden scandal. Mainstream media and Big Tech covered it up and as a result, the people didn’t know about it. That may be a tough pill to swallow as our readers and listeners are all well aware of the Biden Crime Family’s actions. Apparently, millions of Americans were not aware as a whopping 17% of Biden voters claimed they would not have voted for him if they knew about the scandal.

That tells us we MUST NOT ASSUME everyone knows about the rampant voter fraud that took place to steal this election. In fact, we must move forward assuming nobody we talk to, engage with on social media, or comment towards in other venues has any idea that a coup attempt is in progress. We must be ready with the evidence that’s compelling and we must be prepared to answer questions.

It’s not just about talking in our echo chambers. We need to spread the word where leftists are more likely to see it, such as in social media replies on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Don’t just reply to President Trump or Rudy Giuliani. Go into enemy territory. Post replies to Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Alyssa Milano. Reply to mainstream media posts, especially on stories that have to do with the election. Are you going to sway Alyssa Milano? No. But you may be able to inform some of her followers to the grand theft election that is in progress.

State legislators are going to be pressured to accept the fraudulent election results. Attorneys will be threatened. They already are. This is one of the reasons we need to fight this information war. The more we can inform our fellow Americans, the less likely they’ll be to ignorant act as if the election is being stolen for President Trump.

We also need to do this because there is a bigger battle coming if President Trump emerges victorious. We know the radical leftists will take to the streets and try to burn this nation down. But they will be joined by moderates who also feel like the election was stolen from them. We may not persuade Antifa or Black Lives Matter members to not burn down the local coffee shop, but we can prevent a clueless moderate who’s only turned into CNN that President Trump’s victory isn’t theft. It’s stopping an attempted theft.

One of the most important changes we need to make going forward is how and where we get our news. We are all well aware that Drudge Report and Fox News turned to the dark side long ago, but did you know Washington Examiner called on President Trump to concede? Did you know Daily Caller has been “fact-checking” and “debunking” election fraud claims? There are several conservative outlets that have turned. There are others who will not report on any fraud claims they feel are too fringe.

The best advice I can give anyone interested in hearing the truth (other than to read NOQ Report daily) is to use one of the conservative news aggregators. Here are the best ones I’ve found in no particular order:

The Liberty Daily: One of the first and best to replace Drudge Report when they started turning to the left.

One of the first and best to replace Drudge Report when they started turning to the left. Citizen Free Press : The biggest of the aggregators.

: The biggest of the aggregators. Populist.Press : A new kid on the block that’s starting to make waves.

: A new kid on the block that’s starting to make waves. Conservative Playbook : Another new one that adds in videos and podcasts, though still focuses on news.

: Another new one that adds in videos and podcasts, though still focuses on news. Revolver.News : Excellent original content on top of the standard stream of links.

: Excellent original content on top of the standard stream of links. Press California: California-focused, but still with plenty of national and west coast news.

The most common question I get when talking about fighting this coup is, “What can we do to help?” This battle is being fought by attorneys and legislators, but ALL patriots can do our part of keep President Trump in the Oval Office.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

