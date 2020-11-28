https://hannity.com/media-room/irans-top-nuclear-scientist-assassination-will-very-likely-put-irans-nuclear-program-on-hold/

The new report raises serious questions over the future of the Iranian nuclear agreement, with President Trump expected to make his final decision over the international pact in the coming weeks.

According to Fox News , Netanyahu briefed both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the weekend.

“These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” he said.

Netanyahu confirmed the revelation in a fiery press conference, adding that his government has received stunning new information in the previous “10 days” that the Iranian regime had relocated “half a ton” of covert files to a “secret location.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed “dramatic” evidence Monday that the Iranian regime has been “lying” about its advanced nuclear weapons program; claiming the Islamic Republic was “hiding material” following the Obama-era agreement.

BIZARRE THEORY: Iranian President Says ISRAEL Supporting, Arming ISIS Fighters Around the World

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.25.19

Iranian President Rouhani sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace this week during the United States General Assembly meeting in New York City, bizarrely claiming the Israeli government is aiding ISIS fighters across the Middle East.

“Those who fight for the freedom of their homes are not terrorists. Those are terrorists who render aid to ISIS. Israel is the country that takes care of the injured ISIS fighters, they make weapons available to them,” said Rouhani.

“Israel supports ISIS?” asked a surprised Chris Wallace.

“Certainly, undoubtedly. Do you have any doubts? Would you like to see the proof? You should visit Israeli hospitals and see the injured ISIS war fighters… You should see the weapons captured, see that they’re Israeli made,” claimed the Iranian President.

Iranian President Rouhani during a Fox News exclusive says Israel supports ISIS. #FoxNewsExclusive pic.twitter.com/4IuyojG1n9 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 24, 2019

Iranian officials threatened the United States with “all out war” last week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Tehran of launching a series of drone strikes that incapacitated 50% of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was speaking with CNN when he warned the Trump administration that any military strike would result in a prolonged conflict with the Islamic Republic.

“We won’t blink to defend our territory,” Zarif said, adding his military will fight “to the last American soldier”

“I make a very serious statement about defending our country. I am making a very serious statement that we don’t want to engage in a military confrontation,” he added.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Wednesday that the recent drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil-industry likely originated in Iran, not Yemen as previously believed by intelligence officials.

“U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday doubled down on accusations Iran is responsible for the weekend bombing on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, telling reporters that the strike was ‘an act of war,’” reports Fox News.

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” posted the President on social media.