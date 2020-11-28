https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/kamala-harris-scoffs-at-running-against-donald-trump-again-kurt-schlichter-says-gop-establishment-is-going-to-foist-girl-jeb-on-us/

Bloomberg managed to make an entire article out of one word: When asked by a reporter if she and Joe Biden would be ready to run against Donald Trump again in 2024, Kamala Harris just said, “Please,” and “laughed before thanking reporters and walking off.” You know that laugh we’re all going to have to hear for the next four years — kind of a lower-key version of Hillary Clinton’s cackle. Always grating, nearly always inappropriate.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris dismissed the prospect of a rematch against President Trump, who’s been signaling he could run again in 2024 if he can’t reverse the results of this month’s vote https://t.co/cIh1AuKQoR — Bloomberg (@business) November 28, 2020

So if Joe Biden serves just one term like he said he would, that sets up Harris, who didn’t even make it to Iowa, as the Democrats’ nominee in 2024. Jesse Kelly started a thread that led to a suggestion of just whom the GOP would put up in 2024.

Life is good, but it kinda bums me out that we’re gonna have to wait 3 years or so for the inevitable “Republican candidate ____ is worse than Trump!” articles that will drop daily by the dozen. Those are gonna be so fun. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 28, 2020

Trump was a one off. The next candidate will be another Bush swamp creature — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) November 28, 2020

False. The nationalist/populist GOP shift is here to stay. The DC pundit-class will push Nikki Haley in 2024 because they think she’s like them while also being slick enough to fool Trump’s base, who they despise. Then they’ll be SHOCKED when she gets slaughtered in the primary https://t.co/DSUuR9Jxsk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 28, 2020

I hate to admit @JesseKellyDC is right but he is. The establishment is going to think they can foist Girl Jeb on us and she’s going to get crushed. https://t.co/zQ3q6EwWnK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 28, 2020

The Never Trumpers left the GOP and headed straight into the arms of the Democratic Party, but we’re seeing people online calling for Trump conservatives to split from the GOP and start, say, the MAGA Party.

Agree. — Frankie Boy (@frankieboy1) November 28, 2020

I like having Nikki Haley in the congregation and don’t even mind her singing in the choir, but I don’t want her anywhere near the pulpit. — Old West (@OldWest1453) November 28, 2020

Agreed. So, who is a good option for 2024? — The Engine (@ngintx) November 28, 2020

10 years ago they could have, but no more… We’ve seen the real deal and we won’t settle for anything less. — I think I think (@IthinkIthink3) November 28, 2020

Yep, politics have changed forever. I want the “bull” in a China store; I want someone who calls Adam Schiff and PUNK ASS BITCH. I want someone who tells the MSM to fuck off! — Marky Mark 🇺🇸 (@MarkBearor) November 28, 2020

Anything less than DeSantis/Noem just won’t do. — Go Gators 🇺🇸🐊 (@GoGatorsGoooo) November 28, 2020

I like @govkristinoem FREEDOM. — Faith over Fear (@annettaparks19) November 28, 2020

Kristi Noem and Ric Grennell — Schrödinger’s Kraken Wranglers (@jumpinjonnydee) November 28, 2020

DeSantis/Noem/Hawley 👍🏻 Pick 2. 🇺🇸 — CD12 (@TXAggie4Christ) November 28, 2020

DeSantis/Noem is our ticket — Amos Adams (@AmosJAdams) November 28, 2020

Grennell 2024. — HillbillyMBA (@HillbillyMBA) November 28, 2020

I’m voting for Tulsi or Kanye before Nikki. — Ray Kooyenga (@RaymondKooyenga) November 28, 2020

The old GOP is dead. This is Trumps party and Trumpism is here to stay. — 🇺🇸Anthony Cip🇺🇸 (@Tony_Cips) November 28, 2020

Jeb! made the fatal error of ignoring the base. I don’t know what kind of limbo the establishment GOP thinks distinguishes them from leftists but they are the definition of insanity. — President-Elect Gib (@Gibstra) November 28, 2020

President Trump will be the kingmaker in for the election in November 2024. He will endorse his preferred candidate, somebody that will take full advantage of the foundation that President Trump built over his two terms. Democrats & Media will be steaming husks by 2024. — Jon Habart (@jonhabart) November 28, 2020

If Republicans can’t find a candidate who can beat Harris handily, they don’t deserve to exist as a party.

