Hollywood actor Jon Voight posted a courageous video on Twitter filled with attacks on the historic Democrat fraud in this year’s election.

Voight hit the Democrats hard in this powerful video:

Jon Voight: “Let us bring justice to the Supreme Court. Let them see how corrupt the left is with their fraudulent votes. Let the truth show itself that President Trump is the only man who can save this nation. Let us fight this evil now and know that God’s truths will expose them all… We are a nation that fought the Civil War and did not give up. God bless.”

What a hero.

Of course, the demons in Hollywood are spitting venom over this honest and beautiful testimony.

