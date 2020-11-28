https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-senate-lunches-gop/2020/11/28/id/999104

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has suspended in-person Republican lunches amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“With the recent nationwide spikes, extra precautions are necessary to keep Senators and all campus staff as safe as possible,” a GOP leadership aide told The Hill.

The Senate is back in session starting Monday after the Thanksgiving break.

The canceling of the lunches was announced by McConnell to the GOP on Saturday. There are no other plans for changes in the Senate, which will continue to vote in person and maintain its already established social distancing protocols, a source told Politico.

