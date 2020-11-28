https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/28/media-preps-nation-for-next-4-years-of-hard-hitting-journalism-with-breaking-news-about-joe-biden/

Just because the media focus is shifting to presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden doesn’t mean there won’t be “breaking news” just like there has been during the Trump presidency:

“Breaking news” 🤡 Well, the news media is broken, so I guess no lies detected? — Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) November 28, 2020

CBS Sunday Morning has helped demonstrate that there will still be “breaking news” in the upcoming months and years, but they will be very different kinds of bombshells:

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

Cue eyerolls.

The Washington Post will also obviously keep the nation updated about the breaking story:

Huge news for ailurophiles: The Bidens reportedly plan to get a cat!😸 🐈‍⬛ 🐈 🐱 Trump busted so many norms. One is his refusal to have any White House pets. As far as I can tell, from some digging, Trump is the first U.S. president since Andrew Johnson to never have any pets. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) November 28, 2020

The Biden Cat will join a distinguished line of White House cats, including India (W), Socks (Clinton), Misty Malarky Ying Yang (Carter), Shan (Ford), Tom Kitten (Kennedy) and more. 🐈 🐈‍⬛ 😸 pic.twitter.com/pgDQqkR9an — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) November 28, 2020

What should the Bidens name their new cat? Malarkey seems like an early favorite. Thoughts? https://t.co/NN8hUf9kt0 — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) November 28, 2020

Honestly one of the most underrated plot twists in American history is that Joe Biden’s cat wouldn’t be the first feline named Malarky in the White House. https://t.co/jGqOXIrZuO — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 28, 2020

The Daily Beast adds this one:

Pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther says Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, told her they are excited to live in the White House. They also say their master will be “a great president.”https://t.co/8avRWAjZRU — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 28, 2020

The mainstream media have regained water-carrying strength after four years of throwing anonymously sourced kitchen sinks at a president they obviously hated.

Are you kidding me? I know journalism is dead but this is beyond a joke. https://t.co/zrBahHZeNg — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 28, 2020

It’s going to be 4 years of fluff stories. The firefighters will be going on an extended break. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 28, 2020

Wonder why journalists have a reputation that rivals rotting cabbage? The idea that this is breaking news… https://t.co/zZnR05as5w — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 28, 2020

“Journalism” as we knew it under Obama is so very back.

Hard hitting journalism. Can’t wait to see this for the next four years about cats and socks. — J (@JoshyRoss86) November 28, 2020

If Jill Biden announces they’re also getting a parakeet, goldfish and an iguana habitat for the White House, the DC media orgasm will be felt on the west coast. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 28, 2020

They’re not even throwing softballs at him anymore, they’re throwing fur balls. — Hotep Chopstick (@HotepChopstick) November 28, 2020

“As far as I can tell from some digging “ Call it a day, guys. — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) November 28, 2020

I, for one, look forward to more #brave truth telling like this for the next four years. https://t.co/EaY2W4k0M3 — Matt Thompson (@MattyT_6) November 28, 2020

This is the most in-depth reporting the media has done on Biden. Get ready for 4 years of Biden cats and Kamala shoes while the middle class is crushed into dust. https://t.co/CTsDVbx227 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 28, 2020

Which is the superior “breaking news” story this weekend: The Bidens’ pets or Trump missing a putt?

