https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/28/media-preps-nation-for-next-4-years-of-hard-hitting-journalism-with-breaking-news-about-joe-biden/

Just because the media focus is shifting to presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden doesn’t mean there won’t be “breaking news” just like there has been during the Trump presidency:

CBS Sunday Morning has helped demonstrate that there will still be “breaking news” in the upcoming months and years, but they will be very different kinds of bombshells:

Cue eyerolls.

The Washington Post will also obviously keep the nation updated about the breaking story:

The Daily Beast adds this one:

The mainstream media have regained water-carrying strength after four years of throwing anonymously sourced kitchen sinks at a president they obviously hated.

“Journalism” as we knew it under Obama is so very back.

Which is the superior “breaking news” story this weekend: The Bidens’ pets or Trump missing a putt?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...