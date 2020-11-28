https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/michigan-targeted-another-election-fraud-lawsuit/

Michigan’s Supreme Court has been asked to secure “all evidence of irregularities in the 2020 election and declare the election results invalid on the basis of unlawful conduct by state and local officials.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which also is challenging the election results in Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The cases allege that the states counted fraudulent ballots while omitting valid ones.

Just the News reported the Michigan lawsuit seeks the preservation of any evidence to support its claim of rampant election fraud.

“The pattern of lawlessness was so pervasive and widespread that it deprived the people of Michigan of a free and fair election, throwing the integrity of the entire process into question,” said Amistad director Phill Kline.

The complaint alleges Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and other election officials “circumvented the explicit intent of the Michigan Legislature, which established an absentee ballot process designed to minimize the risk of fraud.”

Benson sent unsolicited absentee ballot applications to every household in the state without checking whether the recipients were even living there any longer, were eligible to vote or were even still alive, the complaint states.

Amistad’s case in the Wisconsin Supreme Court asserts there were 150,000 “potentially fraudulent ballots” in the state’s presidential election, which Biden unofficially won by 20,000 votes.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia are among the swing states where credible claims of fraud have been raised.

In Georgia, the group alleges the number of potentially fraudulent ballots is more than 15 times greater than the margin separating Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

