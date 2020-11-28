https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-details-emerge-about-operation-that-eliminated-iranian-nuclear-weapons-scientist-mohsen-fakhrizadeh

New details emerged on Saturday about the targeted killing of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who top U.S. and Israel intelligence officials say was behind Iran’s clandestine nuclear weapons program.

“Driving a carefully circuitous route to the home of his in-laws in a city outside Tehran, Mr. Fahrizadeh’s car was stopped Friday by a car bomb in a Nissan so laden with explosives that it knocked out a power line, according to Iranian news media and witness accounts,” The New York Times reported. “A squad of gunmen then leapt from a black S.U.V., overpowered his bodyguards and unleashed a barrage of gunfire before speeding away as Mr. Fakhrizadeh lay dying in the street.”

The Times of Israel reported that three of Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards were killed during the shootout and that the operatives who carried out the coordinated hit had escaped. The Times of Israel said that the blast from the car bomb was so powerful, it sent debris flying hundreds of yards away.

Unconfirmed reports by an Iranian journalist claimed that up to a dozen operatives were involved in the execution of the mission and that some of them arrived in an SUV while others were riding motorcycles. The journalist claimed that the team had sniper support and that the operatives dragged Fakhrizadeh out of the car, shot him, and made sure that he was dead.

