New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he will reopen public schools to in-person learning and increase the number of days a week many student receive in-class learning, after recently putting further restrictions on in-school learning amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

De Blasio said some elementary schools and pre-kindergarten programs will resume classes Dec. 7, while others will take longer to reopen, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement comes 10 days after de Blasio, a Democrat, announced that schools were shutting down because of the increasing number of virus cases. The plan to reopen the city’s middle and high schools, in the country’s largest school district, is still being developed.

