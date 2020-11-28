https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-jong-un-pandemic-executive-trade/2020/11/28/id/999083

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly executed two people and tightened money and trade policies amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to South Korea intelligence.

Those allegedly put to death by Kim were a currency exchanger last month and someone who violated trade import regulations in August, according to lawmaker Ha Tae-keun, who was briefed by the National Intelligence Service, the New York Post reported.

Ha reported the “irrational measures” and “excessive anger” from Kim are a result of coronavirus impact pressure on the country.

Lockdown measures were imposed in Pyongyang and the northern Jagang province and North Korean hackers allegedly hacked a South Korean pharmaceutical company to steal secrets of a vaccine in development, per the report.

And, fearing the COVID-19 infection of seawater, Kim banned fishing and salt production, according to South Korean intelligence.

The North Korean government has denied even one COVID-19 case in its country.

Kim reportedly also fears isolation and a setback in relations from a potential Joe Biden administration, according to the intelligence.

