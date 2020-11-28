https://concealednation.org/2020/11/owner-of-gun-store-and-shooting-range-fires-warning-shots-at-pair-of-burglars-during-break-in/

STETTIN, WISCONSIN – Two suspects who broke into an indoor shooting range and gun store late in the evening on Sunday, November 15th, were undoubtedly surprised when the armed owner greeted them with gunfire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a burglary from Zingers and Flingers, located at 229179 Marathon County O, in Stettin.

The owner of the business was in his office at the back of the building when he heard a noise just before 11 p.m. Arming himself with a rifle, he went to the front of the business where he was confronted by two men who had smashed out windows and entered the building. He fired several warning rounds from his rifle and the pair fled on foot.

Deputies located Issac D. Tomek, 20, of Tomahawk a short distance away and arrested him. He is facing a felony charge of burglary, a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, two felony charges of bail jumping, and a misdemeanor charge of damage to property. His review hearing was set for November 20th.

The other suspect, Brock A. Rhode, 29, of Merrill, was arrested on Tuesday, November 17th. He faces felony charges of burglary, theft of movable property, vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer and driving or operating a vehicle without consent, along with four felony charges of bail jumping. He made his first appearance in court on November 18th.

Rachel M. Hoeppner, who was found near the scene on the night of the incident, was driving a vehicle suspected to be a getaway car and was also arrested on charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine and also had a November 20th court date.

Warning shots are not ideal, as they can open a whole host of problems. If you confront someone and your life is in danger, be prepared to use lethal force.

