Here’s where things stood in court Friday in a Pennsylvania lawsuit filed by several Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell:

Parnel and others argued that “mail-in voting in the form implemented through Act 77 [passed in Oct. 2019] is an attempt by the legislature to fundamentally overhaul the Pennsylvania voting system and permit universal, no-excuse, mail-in voting absent any constitutional authority.”

On Saturday evening, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit, in part because it wasn’t filed back in 2019, and also because it would disenfranchise millions of voters.

