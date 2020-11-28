https://mediarightnews.com/pennsylvania-legislature-seeks-to-label-presidential-election-as-in-dispute-with-the-us-congress/

Pennsylvania legislature has a resolution introduced asking “for the U.S. Congress to also declare the 2020 presidential race to be in dispute.” Kyle Becker captioned his tweet with:

“PENNSYLVANIA. PA GOP lawmakers just introduced a resolution [that] declares election results as ‘in dispute,’ delays the certification of votes…and “asks for the U.S. Congress to also declare the 2020 presidential race to be in dispute.” The PA election just got REAL”

Pennsylvania Republican legislators contend that many factors put the election results in dispute such as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling which loosened restrictions regarding signature authentication and the extension of the mail-in ballot deadline.

The resolution also accuses Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar of certifying the results of the election “prematurely… despite ongoing litigation”

Also on Friday Judge Patricia McCullough filed a Memorandum Opinion on her November 25th injunction which was appealed to the PA Supreme Court and labeled as overreach by PA Democrats. In the Opinion, McCullough lays out 12 pages of why her injunction was ‘properly issued and should be upheld pending and expedited emergency evidentiary hearing’.

The memorandum in part states “They claim their right to relief is clear and they are likely to succeed on the merits because they have showed that a substantial legal question must be resolved to determine the rights of the parties. They contend that the Pennsylvania Constitution requires voting to take place in person, subject only to specified absentee voting exceptions. They point out that Article VII, Section 14 provides the only such exceptions to the in propria persona voting requirement of the Pennsylvania Constitution, in four specific circumstances.”

She then goes on to point out, “Respondents have not established that greater harm will result in providing emergency relief, than the harm suffered by the public due to the results of a purportedly unconstitutional election.”

PA Senator Doug Mastriano is also pushing back as we earlier reported “Republican State Senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, Doug Mastriano is a lone warrior of sorts. He was recently suspended on Twitter after speaking about perceived voter fraud at a hearing, but now Twitter says that account was suspended by accident.

This came after President Trump slammed Twitter for the suspension. Mastriano is apparently planning to be part of a draft that will take presidential elector powers into the hands of the GOP legislature according to a recent appearance on ‘War Room’. The Election Wizard tweeted:

“BREAKING: While on Steve Bannon’s War Room, @dougmastriano announces the PA legislature will draft a joint resolution to take back power from the Secretary of State in the appointment of presidential electors.”

Wizard’s Domino Theory: If one state falls to Trump, others will likely fall too. Getting the first state to flip is the biggest hurdle. Once one state goes, the other state legislatures will have sufficient cover to follow suit. — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) November 27, 2020

It remains to be seen what will come of all of this. McCullough is standing behind her injunction issued on the 25th. Monday will show if the resolution introduced by the Republican PA legislators will come to a vote.