Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Friday introduced a resolution meant to delay the certification of the election in the state and declare the results “in dispute.”

The resolution, signed by 21 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, disputes the 2020 election results for state and national contests. The resolution lays out numerous requirements from the Pennsylvania Election Code, including a requirement that “all mail-in ballots to be received by eight o’clock P.M. on the day of the election” and a prohibition on the “counting of defective absentee or mail-in ballots.”

The resolution then lays out a number of allegations regarding the election, insisting many of the requirements under the Pennsylvania Election Code were not followed, including:

[O]n September 17, 2020, less than seven weeks before the November 3, 2020 election, the partisan majority on the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania unlawfully and unilaterally extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received, mandated that ballots mailed without a postmark would be presumed to be received timely, and could be accepted without a verified voter signature

[O]n October 23, 2020, less than two weeks before the November 3, 2020 election and upon a petition from the Secretary of the Commonwealth, the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ruled that mail-in ballots need not authenticate signatures for mail-in ballots, thereby treating in-person and mail-in voters dissimilarly and eliminating a critical safeguard against potential election crime

[O]n November 2, 2020, the night before the November 3, 2020 election and prior to the prescribed time for pre-canvassing mail-in ballots, the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth encouraged certain counties to notify party and candidate representatives of mail-in voters whose ballots contained defects

[H]eavily Democrat counties permitted mail-in voters to cure ballot defects while heavily Republican counties followed the law and invalidated defective ballots

[P]ostal employees in Pennsylvania have reported anomalies relating to mail-in ballots, including multiple ballots delivered to a single address with unfamiliar addressees, ballots mailed to vacant homes, empty lots, and addresses that did not exist

In addition, the Republican lawmakers note that litigation is still ongoing concerning the November 3 election and that in 2016, the election results were not certified until December 12. The Republicans allege “the Secretary of the Commonwealth unilaterally and prematurely certified results of the November 3, 2020 election regarding presidential electors despite ongoing litigation.”

The lawmakers request that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives:

Recognizes substantial irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting, pre-canvassing, and canvassing during the November 3, 2020 election; and Disapproves of the infringement on the General Assembly’s authority pursuant to the United States Constitution to regulate elections; and Disapproves of and disagrees with the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s premature certification of the results of the November 3, 2020 election regarding presidential electors; and Declares that the selection of presidential electors and other statewide electoral contest results in this Commonwealth is in dispute; and Urges the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor to withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors and to delay certification of results in other statewide electoral contests voted on at the 2020 General Election; and Urges the United States Congress to declare the selection of presidential electors in this Commonwealth to be in dispute.

President Donald Trump has filed several lawsuits disputing the results of the 2020 election in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania. As The Daily Wire previously reported, a judge tossed thousands of ballots that didn’t contain dates. One Trump campaign election lawsuit in Pennsylvania, however, was dismissed last week.

