https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-supreme-court-tosses-gop-lawsuit-absentee-ballots-lifts-block-certification-election/

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Saturday evening reversed a lower court’s block on certifying the state’s elections issued Friday night, dismissing with prejudice a lawsuit brought by Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives that sought to have the results nullified over constitutional concerns about a 2019 change in absentee ballot rules. The lead plaintiffs in the case are Rep. Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell.

GOP House candidate Sean Parnell is welcomed on stage by President Trump and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) at rally in Moon Township, PA, September 23, photo by Kristinn Taylor

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the suit was dismissed because the plaintiffs failed to file their case in a “timely manner” when Act 77 was passed in 2019.

Pages from the lawsuit were posted online:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Links to the rulings:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sean Parnell commented, “It’s not over. This was not unexpected. Stay tuned.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, “This has become a ridiculous political game. If Kelly had challenged the statute BEFORE the election, the court would have thrown out the suit saying there was no injury in fact. This is a fight for the very integrity of our entire system. Article II!!”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Pennsylvania Supreme Court Tosses GOP Lawsuit on Absentee Ballots, Lifts Block on Certification of Election appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...