https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/pet-psychic-says-joe-bidens-dogs-tell-her-his-troubles-with-president-trump-are-far-from-over/

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, the media is out on the pitcher’s mound working on their slow-pitch softball game, with CBS Sunday Morning leading the way with its piece on Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ — and Biden told CBS Sunday Morning exclusively that they’ll be adding a cat to the White House menagerie soon.

In that post, we also told you about The Daily Beast’s story on a pet psychic who has connected spiritually with Major and Champ and can give us some of the inside scoop straight from the Biden household.

Pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther says Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, told her they are excited to live in the White House. They also say their master will be “a great president.”https://t.co/8avRWAjZRU — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 28, 2020

We’ll cut The Daily Beast a little slack; they didn’t reach out to pet psychic Beth Lee Crowther, but only wrote up a report of a segment on Britain’s “This Morning” in which Lee-Crowther channeled the dogs by looking at their photos and learned that Biden’s dust-up with President Trump is far from over:

“He is also very open-minded. They said he will lead the USA in a very different way to what you have seen before. They believe that crime will be reduced under him, and that he will be anxious to talk to countries about peaceful resolutions to conflicts.” However, the dogs also revealed to Lee-Crowther that Biden’s troubles with the sulky and petulant Trump will be ongoing. “They said to me that he’s going into a big battle with Trump. There’s more to come. The fight is by no means over. They said what has gone on up to now will continue and ramp up, and be worse than it is already, unfortunately. But they said that Joe would do his best to defuse the situation, and hold his head up high.”

So the dogs think that Biden will reduce crime and reach peace deals with foreign countries.

It’s going to be that kind of 4 years. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 28, 2020

#journalism — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 28, 2020

Already publishing stories suitable for a 4 year vacation. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) November 28, 2020

I see why you did this ridiculous article. 1/2 of America is stupid. We are not — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 28, 2020

In related news, my pet iguana just told me tonight’s winning Powerball. — Baba Yaga🇺🇲 (@loulache) November 28, 2020

Stunning, brave reporting. I am in awe. — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) November 28, 2020

I don’t care about his dogs. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 28, 2020

I remember one of these media outlets having a handwriting expert to analyze Trump’s writing. They deduced that he’s an insecure and egotistical. 🙄 Glad to see the Obama-era fluff pieces are back. — Kyle 🇺🇸 (@Beerz4Days) November 28, 2020

His pets told me they were excited to visit him in prison. They hear there are good yards there. — President-Elect sage14 🌻 (@sage1411) November 28, 2020

Pulitzer Prize stuff here, kids — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) November 28, 2020

Finally, a return to journalism and to science! — How About Liberty? (@HowAboutLiberty) November 28, 2020

WELP, this news just FULLY JUSTIFIED my vote. — Josh Pool (@joshrpool) November 28, 2020

Master??? I am triggered by this. — Jshep72 aka Roy Bean (@j_shep72) November 28, 2020

Wait a minute… we were told not long ago that “master” was a very problematic word. What change(D)? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 28, 2020

Let’s run this by politifact just in case — 🌈🐍Rainbowsnakes🐍🌈 (@lealexa252) November 28, 2020

I often make up fake conversations from my pets to reflect ideas in my own head as well. But it hardly qualifies as newsworthy — Tricia Kloberdanz (@gagirlTricia) November 28, 2020

they are going to be so disappointed 😢 — President-Elect No Opinion (@NoOpinion10) November 28, 2020

Impressive objective coverage we all desperately need — Greg (@gdrazman) November 28, 2020

Thus begins the hard-hitting coverage that will hold this administration accountable. I, for one, am reassured. — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) November 28, 2020

“Journalists” are his real pets. — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 28, 2020

Mainstream media right now… pic.twitter.com/cgdE2CXiAm — Eric B. Hoffman (@DaHoffermn) November 28, 2020

I just don’t see how the Biden administration will be able to handle 4 years of this kind of scrutiny — Sabi (@DojoDeSabi) November 28, 2020

We don’t know how the pet psychic completely missed the news of 1) the assassination of Iran’s head nuclear physicist and 2) the scoop about the Bidens getting a cat.

Related:

Media preps nation for next 4 years of hard-hitting journalism with ‘breaking news’ about Joe Biden https://t.co/BlIFIoUnIr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

