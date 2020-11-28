https://www.dailywire.com/news/pet-psychic-says-she-communicated-telepathically-with-bidens-dogs-the-daily-beast-runs-with-it

The Daily Beast published a lengthy story on Friday about Beth Lee-Crowther, a so-called “pet psychic” who claims to have communicated telepathically with Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s two pet dogs.

According to The Daily Beast, Lee-Crowther says her “mind-to-mind communication” with Biden’s two dogs occurred on a British television show, when she was presented with a picture of them. The pet psychic said that the two dogs proceeded to give her insight into Biden as a person and how he would govern the country as president.

“The very first thing I got was that they were both very excited about moving to the White House,” Lee-Crowther told The Daily Beast. “I had a real connection, I felt that excitement of theirs. They showed me that Joe Biden is very bonded to his dogs, and has a real connection to them. They kept showing me that although he has rescued one of the dogs, the dogs feel in many ways they have rescued him.”

Biden’s dogs also conveyed, said Lee-Crowther, his “big personality” and “great empathy for people and animals.” She also claimed Biden can’t “function without dogs in his life,” and “talks to them like they are people about his ideas, hopes for the future.”

Lee-Crowther, who says she does pet readings for “entertainment purposes only, and without prejudice,” also offered some vague policy prescriptions that the dogs believe Biden will accomplish, among them, “bringing peace and unity to the world” and reducing crime.

Right-leaning political commentators and accounts were quick to respond to the news outlet for running the story.

James Lindsay, author of “Cynical Theories,” tweeted: “BACK TO NORMAL! PARTY OF SCIENCE!”

BACK TO NORMAL! PARTY OF SCIENCE! https://t.co/OxrVWMUHCP — James Lindsay, likes what he wants (@ConceptualJames) November 28, 2020

Media Research Center tweeted: “This is only a taste of the kind of ‘journalism’ you’ll see for the next four years.”

This is only a taste of the kind of “journalism” you’ll see for the next four years.. https://t.co/Bsgu5busch — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 28, 2020

BlazeTV host Lauren Chen tweeted: “How is this an actual article.”

How is this an actual article https://t.co/rWAloLIZ6Z — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 28, 2020

Frank Luntz tweeted: “Dear Lord, is this what journalism will be like for the next 4-8 years?”

Dear Lord, is this what journalism will be like for the next 4-8 years? https://t.co/YS9rOf5WAg — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 28, 2020

Political commentator Drew Holden tweeted: “Journos have already started their four-year vacation in earnest.”

Journos have already started their four-year vacation in earnest. https://t.co/1x9mvS7P55 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 28, 2020

The puff-piece on Biden’s dogs isn’t even the only pet-related story about the former vice president to come out over the Thanksgiving holiday. As The Daily Wire recently reported, media figures also fawned over the news that Biden would be adopting a cat.

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

