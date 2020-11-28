https://www.oann.com/police-fire-tear-gas-at-paris-protest-against-police-violence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=police-fire-tear-gas-at-paris-protest-against-police-violence

November 28, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Police fired tear gas at a protest march against police violence in Paris on Saturday after masked protesters launched fireworks at their lines, put up barricades and threw stones.

Thousands of people across France marched against police violence and demanded a free press after the police beating of a Black music producer fanned anger about a draft law that is seen as curbing the right of reporters to report on police brutality.

(Reporting by Tangi Salaun; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

