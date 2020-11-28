https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/rep-dan-crenshaw-has-suggestions-to-avoid-a-repeat-of-the-embarrassing-2020-election-chaos/
About The Author
Related Posts
Nail, meet Atlantic coffin? Sounds like John Bolton just shot a big hole through Jeffrey Goldberg's 'multiple sources' on Trump scoop
September 4, 2020
CNN's breakfast burrito journo discovers life not so perfect everywhere
September 3, 2020
WaPo op-ed lets Joe Biden know who to blame for his 'weakness among Hispanics' (just guess)
September 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy