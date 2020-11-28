https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/revealed-video-released-phone-call-recording-chinese-manufacturer-requesting-bulk-order-fake-us-2020-ballots/
A video was released on Friday in Mandarin Chinese of a phone call request for fake ballots customized by Chinese factory.
The manufacturer is reportedly in Kwangtung, China.
In the video a caller is heard requesting a bulk order of ballots to ship to the United States.
The video is just starting to make the rounds.
Here is the video with the translation.
FYI- Our Mandarin speaker confirmed the translation is accurate.
From a TGP reader: Our friend happens to be Chinese, but does not like the Chinese Communist Party. My wife showed me an intriguing video which I have enclosed. There is an English translation on the side… It is too bad that there is not a way to get a closer view of the ballot to see the candidates! Then you could detect the destination state. Hopefully you have some digital experts that solve the problem.
