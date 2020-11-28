https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/revealed-video-released-phone-call-recording-chinese-manufacturer-requesting-bulk-order-fake-us-2020-ballots/

A video was released on Friday in Mandarin Chinese of a phone call request for fake ballots customized by Chinese factory.

The manufacturer is reportedly in Kwangtung, China.

In the video a caller is heard requesting a bulk order of ballots to ship to the United States.

The video is just starting to make the rounds.

Here is the video with the translation.

TRENDING: BREAKING HUGE: Pennsylvania Judge Files Memorandum Stating 2020 PA Election Likely Unconstitutional – Trump Case “Likelihood to Succeed” – Gives State Legislators Power to Choose Electors!

FYI- Our Mandarin speaker confirmed the translation is accurate.

From a TGP reader: Our friend happens to be Chinese, but does not like the Chinese Communist Party. My wife showed me an intriguing video which I have enclosed. There is an English translation on the side… It is too bad that there is not a way to get a closer view of the ballot to see the candidates! Then you could detect the destination state. Hopefully you have some digital experts that solve the problem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

