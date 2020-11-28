https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/saturdays-fun-fraud-facts-seven-unexplainable-results-reveal-democrats-didnt-even-try-hide-fraud/

Today’s fun fraud facts from reader Terry P.

1) Biden won a record low 16.7% of counties in the US but had the most votes of any presidential candidate ever. 10 million more than Obama.

2) Voter turnout for every election in the past 100 years fell within 2 standard deviations but 2020 was above 3 standard deviations. This should happen roughly 1 in every 2,666 elections and is 99.7% indicative of voter fraud.

As we reported earlier — In the last 100 years every election fell within 2 standard deviations.

The 2020 election scores above 3 standard deviations.

That is to say, statistically speaking, we have 99.7% certainty on the November 2 that turnout would be between the two dashed green lines.

But it wasn’t.

And not only had this NEVER happened before in US history, but we have also NEVER been outside 2 standard deviations before!

Look at the voter turnout for Barack Obama. It was above average. But Basement Joe HIT IT OUT OF THE PARK!

You can only expect to be outside of 3 Sigma, .3% of the time.

That means 3 times in ever 1,000 elections or roughly once ever 1,333 years!

3) Republicans won all 27 “contested” House seats but lost the presidency?

The last election where that happened with even 10 seats was the heavily fraud riddled election of 1960.

4) The winner has always carried 15 or more of the 17 Bellwether counties but Biden won just 1 of them.

5) Trump had the highest % of non-white votes of any Republican in history.

6) Biden was down more than 10% in NY but up huge in very specific large cities –but only in the cities in battleground states.

7) 450,000+ ballots in battleground cities had a vote for only Biden. No down ballot votes cast, no independents, green party or write in candidates voted for on those ballots.

The Democrat elites want you to believe this election was free and fair.

Don’t believe them.

YOU BE THE OBJECTIVE JUDGE

