Attorney Sidney Powell filed her 104 page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of massive fraud in the Georgia election on Wednesday night.

Flynn Attorney Abigail Frye broke the news:

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned! @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood — Abigail Frye ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@abigailcfrye) November 26, 2020

The Georgia lawsuit was originally posted at Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic website.

The lawsuit contained several bombshells as was reported earlier.

As Jenny Beth Martin reported the lawsuit includes an “emergency declaratory judgment that voting machines be seized and impounded immediately for a forensic audit.”

GA UPDATE: Lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell asks the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia for an “emergency declaratory judgment that voting machines be seized and impounded immediately for a forensic audit.” Every dominion machine must be seized & audited. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 29, 2020

The Western Journal has more:

Powell is clearly not playing games, having recently announced a lawsuit in Georgia that calls for the actual seizure of voting machines that were used during the election. Powell’s lawsuit claims the use of Dominion voting software, “ballot stuffing” and other actions illegally gave Democrat Joe Biden a lead in the state. It asks the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia for an “emergency declaratory judgment that voting machines be seized and impounded immediately for a forensic audit.”… …“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States,” the lawsuit says. “The fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally troubling, insidious, and egregious is the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing.’ It has now been amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”

