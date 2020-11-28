http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Zi9dE20FIqE/sidney-powells-michigan-complaint.php

Sidney Powell has filed a second election lawsuit, this one in Michigan challenging the outcome of the vote in the presidential election. The lawsuit is brought against Michigan state officials including the governor, the secretary of state, and the state board of canvassers on behalf of three Michigan Republican electors and three Michigan Republican Party officials. In form and function it follows the Georgia complaint that I briefly summarized here.

Given that the complaint runs to 75 pages, readers may want to turn to John Solomon’s brief Just the News summary. Andrea Widburg also covers the lawsuit in her American Thinker column on the complaint. Doug Ross has posted “INFOGRAPHIC: Michigan’s Bombshell Allegations of Rampant Vote Fraud.”

The complaint cites affidavits and exhibits I haven’t seen. Powell refers to “fact witness testimony” and “expert witness testimony” supporting the claims of voter fraud alleged in the complaint. I think my observations on Powell’s Georgia complaint apply to the Michigan complaint as well.

Having read my post on the Georgia lawsuit, an old Michigan friend wrote me yesterday morning. He alerted me to “another filing made to the Michigan Supreme Court in the early hours yesterday [i.e., Thanksgiving]. It is an example of the work being done by the non-Sidney Powell branch of the effort.”

My friend sent me four related links, of which he deemed the first and third important: “the third contains the 47 supporting affidavits….I think in the short term these filings will be more useful than Sidney’s. (This assumes that anything can be useful in an atmosphere where even the most prominent Republicans seem more interested in ‘moving on’ than in ensuring election integrity.)” The Michigan Supreme Court filing is covered in Beth LeBlanc’s Detroit News story “Suit asks Supreme Court to take custody of all election materials for investigation.”

I have embedded Powell’s Michigan complaint below. Powell herself has posted it here at her Defending the Republic site. Take a look for yourself.

