“Right-wing media figures” – from Candace Owens to Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton to Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe to WND’s David Kupelian – “are lying about the election being stolen to grift their followers for money.”

Or at least that’s how the far-left, Soros-funded organization Media Matters headlines its story accusing prominent conservatives of “scamming” their audiences.

“Media Matters has documented over the years how conservative media figures have frequently grifted and scammed their audiences,” trumpets the Nov. 25 article. “So it’s no surprise that right-wingers have seized on Trump’s lies about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election to get money from readers.”

The “lying” culprits whom Media Matters accuses of having “grifted and scammed” their audiences by pretending 2020 voter fraud is actually real – all part of a vast conspiracy to “help President Donald Trump stage a coup and overturn the results” of the election – are:

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, whom Media Matters calls a “right-wing troll”; Candace Owens, called a “right-wing conspiracy theorist”: Alex Jones, another “conspiracy theorist”: Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, called a “right-wing liar”; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, condemned for raising funds for the “Trump Make America Great Again Committee”; Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, dismissed as a “right-wing misinformer”; and David Kupelian, vice president and managing editor of what Media Matters calls “conspiracy theorist website WorldNetDaily.”

Here is the relevant excerpt from Kupelian’s recent email to WND readers that Media Matters characterizes as “lying” and “scamming”:

Right now, our great country is closer to a state of war between its own citizens than at any time since the Civil War. Why is that? Because leaders of the Democratic Party, who have maniacally schemed, encouraged and enabled voter fraud of every imaginable sort, have set up Americans for one of two election outcomes: One, Joe Biden wins and the nation splits apart because 72 million Trump voters are convinced the Democrats stole the election, that Biden is not the legitimate president, and that he will destroy America with his party's completely deranged far-left policies. Two, Donald Trump ends up winning, and about the same number of Biden voters conclude that Trump, whom they are constantly assured by the media is just like Adolf Hitler, stole the election from them and will now destroy their country. (And remember, many Biden voters were already prone to rioting and burning down the nation even before the election.) That's a pretty good recipe for civil war – or at least for a disastrously divided, dysfunctional, angry and unhappy nation wracked by political violence. So what to do? First, regardless of who ends up as president, if Americans become convinced their nation's elections are a joke, a cynical charade, and that their votes mean nothing because some hidden corrupt elites are elevating to power whomever they choose, America is finished. Period. Therefore, the first and main order of business right now is to investigate and expose the massive voter fraud – as President Trump is attempting to do – and hopefully convert what so far is a grotesquely crooked election into a fair one, and in the process restore integrity to our nation's electoral system.

EDITOR’S NOTE: If, contrary to Media Matters, which is generously funded by leftwing activist billionaire George Soros, readers believe the Democrats really have been engaged in a multifaceted campaign to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump, and would like to help assure that a truthful, fearless, God-honoring free press survives this tumultuous year to inform good Americans for years to come, please make a donation now.

