Gen. Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser for President Donald Trump who was pardoned by the president, said that Trump has clear paths to victory.

“The president has clear paths to victory,” he said during an interview with WVW-Tv.

He added that it doesn’t require a lot of courtroom action but will require Americans to come forward to tell their stories.

Hundreds and hundreds of Americans in different states are coming forward, Flynn said, with 10 to 12 new affidavits from one state received just on Saturday.

“We’re not in this to lose these battles, we’re in this to win these battles. I believe we’re going to win. I’m confident because we have the right people and the right plan and strategy,” he stated.

Various posts by Flynn on social media suggest that he works closely with Sidney Powell—his lead attorney since 2019—who is focusing on the alleged fraud related to voting machines and claims that voting software companies have been involved in a transnational conspiracy to overturn the election.

Currently, there are several teams or individuals working on the legal battle for Trump’s re-election in battleground states. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is leading the Trump campaign’s legal team. Powell is leading another legal effort and working independently. Some state Republican committees and individual Republicans have also joined these legal fights.

Possible Paths for Trump’s Re-election

In Pennsylvania, a judge ruling may clear a narrow path for a Trump victory in the Keystone state.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Judge Patricia McCullough wrote in an opinion (pdf) on Friday that the Republican argument that the mail-in voting conducted in the recent general election was unconstitutional may win the case, according to Act 77. She wrote to explain her rationale for her injunction blocking the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results.

McCullough suggested that because having the legislature to appoint the electors—an “untenable” option “if the majority of voters who did not vote by mail entered their votes in accord with a constitutionally recognized method”—was not the only “equitable remedy” for the state to uphold “a most basic constitutional right of the people to a fair and free election,” she would grant to injunction.

But her ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, which is the appeal court in the state, on Saturday. The case is now very likely to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Another possible path for Trump’s reelection goes through the state legislature.

The GOP state lawmakers in Pennsylvania announced on the same day that they will introduce a resolution to request the United States Congress to declare that the results of the 2020 election in the Commonwealth are in dispute, The Epoch Times reported.

State senator Doug Mastriano, a Republican, told Steve Bannon’s War Room on Friday that the GOP-controlled state legislature was going to make a bid to reclaim its power to appoint the state’s electors to the Electoral College.

The Pennsylvania Republicans took those actions after a public hearing organized by the Senate Republicans on Nov. 25. Giuliani, several poll watchers, and experts testified during the hearing.

Similar hearings have been scheduled in Arizona for Monday and in Michigan on Dec. 1.

Trump on Saturday praised state lawmakers for defending the U.S. Constitution.

“So much credit to all of the brave men and women in state houses who are defending our great Constitution. Thank you!” the president wrote in a Twitter post.

Jack Phillips and Tom Ozimek contributed to the report.

