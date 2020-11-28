https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/28/the-tehran-times-ny-times-shredded-for-parroting-irgc-press-releases-with-headline-about-killing-of-iranian-nuclear-scientist/

The assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has brought with it criticism and condemnation from some of the usual apologists for the Iranian regime in the U.S. For example, former CIA Director John Brennan called it a “criminal act” and “highly reckless,” and former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said the assassination was an “outrageous action.”

Brennan and Rhodes would probably give their approval to the spin from New York Times World:

Iranian officials, who have always maintained that their nuclear ambitions are for peaceful purposes, not weapons, expressed fury and vowed revenge over the assassination, calling it an act of terrorism and warmongering https://t.co/8JdtG2Syqb — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) November 28, 2020

Wow, the Ayatollah couldn’t have phrased that better himself:

Is this an Iranian paper? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 28, 2020

Did Iranian officials also write your headline, you insane terror-loving mofos? https://t.co/dCjMggAblP — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 28, 2020

Parroting IRGC press releases is a new low. — 𝙴𝚍 𝙿𝚢𝚛𝚘𝚜 (@EdKPyros) November 28, 2020

For the New York Times, that’s saying something!

NYT, once again, ignores U.S. intelligence agencies’ warnings and props up a murderous, gay killing Regime. Their tweet should have a warning label of pushing misinformation, @Twitter. https://t.co/Sw3xRPke3s — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 28, 2020

Do New York Times writers understand that we’re not in kindergarten, and they don’t actually physically get gold stars and pats on the head when they shill for the Iranian regime? That it’s just a metaphor and a couple gifs critics sometimes post? https://t.co/11C6CuMKbc — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 28, 2020

Yikes, this headline. The NYT uncritically writing Iran leaders claiming their nuclear ambitions are for peaceful purposes. https://t.co/IGwRVazVFS — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 28, 2020

Iranian officials, ***who have always lied about the true purpose of their nuclear weapons program***, … https://t.co/QqaA3AGkai — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 28, 2020

The New York Times is pure foreign propaganda garbage. https://t.co/S326S8OlSx — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 28, 2020

And you believe them?

Amazing.

Absolutely Amazing. https://t.co/Lr5Y6NINdS — Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) November 28, 2020

The Tehran Times https://t.co/5qDwUUpfLv — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) November 28, 2020

Wow. The press has truly become an anti- American propaganda tool. Not even worth using for toilet paper. — Tina Wumer (@tinawumer) November 28, 2020

“Who have always maintained that their nuclear ambitions are for peaceful purposes…” Maybe that would be more believable if they hadn’t spent the past decades lighting the Middle East on fire and promising to destroy Israel. https://t.co/9DSUCfe4Jk — John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 28, 2020

New York Times editors, who have always maintained that their paper is not a purveyor of obvious lies on behalf of anti-American terror regimes… https://t.co/wGZL2UoyAr — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

