https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/28/the-tehran-times-ny-times-shredded-for-parroting-irgc-press-releases-with-headline-about-killing-of-iranian-nuclear-scientist/

The assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has brought with it criticism and condemnation from some of the usual apologists for the Iranian regime in the U.S. For example, former CIA Director John Brennan called it a “criminal act” and “highly reckless,” and former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said the assassination was an “outrageous action.”

Brennan and Rhodes would probably give their approval to the spin from New York Times World:

Wow, the Ayatollah couldn’t have phrased that better himself:

For the New York Times, that’s saying something!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...