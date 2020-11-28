https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/this-painting-of-irans-top-nuke-scientist-in-the-clouds-with-qassem-soleimani-should-soothe-ben-rhodes/

As Twitchy reported, on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on the international community to condemn Israeli “terrorists” after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was assassinated. Former CIA Director John Brennan called the killing a “criminal act” and “highly reckless,” and Ben “Iran Deal” Rhodes called the killing “an outrageous action aimed at undermining diplomacy between an incoming US administration and Iran.” So Rhodes actually thinks it was done to hamstring the Biden administration from putting the Iran nuclear deal back in place? Hey … the New York Times had the same take:

The killing of a guy dedicated to bringing about the nuclear Holocaust of the Jewish state is bad because it hurt Biden’s agenda pic.twitter.com/bG4KkDFG2S — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 28, 2020

In any case, the European Union stepped up and offered its condolences to the family of Fakhrizadeh and a bodyguard who was also killed.

EU not only condemns killing of the director of the Iranian nuclear extermination programme but also sends condolences to the terrorist regime. https://t.co/1uoAYMR4EX — Rɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅ Kᴇᴍᴘ ⋁ (@COLRICHARDKEMP) November 28, 2020

The EU issued this statement:

On 27 November 2020 in Absard, Iran, an Iranian government official and, according to reports, 1 of his bodyguards, were killed in a series of violent attacks. This is a criminal act and runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights the EU stands for. The High Representative expresses his condolences to the family members of the individuals who were killed, while wishing a prompt recovery to any other individuals who may have been injured. In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation which cannot be in anyone’s interest.

NOW: 🇪🇺 EU condemns “criminal“ killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iranian regime’s nuclear bomb mastermind & Brigadier-General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and “expresses condolences.“ 1 YEAR AGO: 🇪🇺 EU silent as Ayatollah’s regime kills 1,500 peaceful protesters. https://t.co/X6ZrjafvTO pic.twitter.com/zhudbwcgTQ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 28, 2020

In case anyone doesn’t understand the significance of Fakhrizadeh’s death and where he stands in the Arab world, artist Sami Rouhollahi whipped up a quick painting of Fakhrizadeh hanging out with the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, both Iraqis killed by the same U.S. drone strike.

Iran has already published artwork that shows Fakhrizadeh hanging out with Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, three top figures assassinated in the space on one year pic.twitter.com/7hmVtjtrNU — Arash Azizi (@arash_tehran) November 28, 2020

If you look at the original on Instagram, the clouds are animated so they float past in the distance. Brennan and Rhodes will be happy to picture all of them at peace in the sky.

