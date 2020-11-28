https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/this-painting-of-irans-top-nuke-scientist-in-the-clouds-with-qassem-soleimani-should-soothe-ben-rhodes/

As Twitchy reported, on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on the international community to condemn Israeli “terrorists” after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was assassinated. Former CIA Director John Brennan called the killing a “criminal act” and “highly reckless,” and Ben “Iran Deal” Rhodes called the killing “an outrageous action aimed at undermining diplomacy between an incoming US administration and Iran.” So Rhodes actually thinks it was done to hamstring the Biden administration from putting the Iran nuclear deal back in place? Hey … the New York Times had the same take:

In any case, the European Union stepped up and offered its condolences to the family of Fakhrizadeh and a bodyguard who was also killed.

The EU issued this statement:

On 27 November 2020 in Absard, Iran, an Iranian government official and, according to reports, 1 of his bodyguards, were killed in a series of violent attacks. This is a criminal act and runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights the EU stands for.

The High Representative expresses his condolences to the family members of the individuals who were killed, while wishing a prompt recovery to any other individuals who may have been injured.

In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation which cannot be in anyone’s interest.

In case anyone doesn’t understand the significance of Fakhrizadeh’s death and where he stands in the Arab world, artist Sami Rouhollahi whipped up a quick painting of Fakhrizadeh hanging out with the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, both Iraqis killed by the same U.S. drone strike.

If you look at the original on Instagram, the clouds are animated so they float past in the distance. Brennan and Rhodes will be happy to picture all of them at peace in the sky.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...