Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Indiana University Promotes ‘Defunding the Police’ Class | Campus Reform

An Indiana University satellite campus sent an email to students advertising a new course called “Defund the Police? Race, Policing, and Criminal Justice Reform.”

5. University of Virginia Student Newspaper: Stand Up to ‘Racist’ Family at Thanksgiving | Breitbart

An opinion columnist at the University of Virginia’s student newspaper called on fellow students to “stand up” to their “racist” family members during Thanksgiving dinner.

4. Cornell Activists Threaten Peers Who Voted Against Disarming the Police | Washington Free Beacon

Cornell University activists threatened student government representatives who voted against disarming the campus police.

3. Harvard Creates New ‘Antiracist’ Librarian Job with $240,300 Salary | The College Fix

Harvard University created a new librarian position called an “Associate University Librarian for Antiracism” with a salary grade listed between $133,300 and $240,300.

2. Columbia Faculty Member Wants to ‘Cancel’ Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree | The Blaze

A Columbia University faculty member called for an end to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, claiming that the tree exemplifies the “absolutely toxic relationship” humans have with nature.

1. Students Want to Change Thanksgiving to ‘Thanks-taking’ or ‘Thanks-killing’ | Campus Reform

The student government at Santa Rosa Junior College in California discussed changing the name of Thanksgiving because it’s “dangerous” and “offensive,” arguing that “Thanks-taking” or “Thanks-killing” would be more “honest” names for the holiday.

