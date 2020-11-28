https://noqreport.com/2020/11/28/those-involved-with-the-attempted-coup-should-be-charged-with-treason/

THE INTEGRITY OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Right now, we patriots are focused upon preserving the landslide victory of President Donald Trump for his re-election to a well-deserved second term. Now that our votes have been cast aside by intentional, deliberate, premeditated fraud, the battle moves on to the states and the judicial system. Most of the focus right now is on Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. But, Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin are still also very much in play. Perhaps even New Mexico and your state, whichever it may be if it went for Biden.

Both President Trump’s legal team of Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis as well as independent counsel Sidney Powell, along with Lin Wood, have filed legal challenges in court. At this writing, these are in varying stages of development. Simultaneously, state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona are very much involved in this process of ascertaining the actual results of their respective state elections.

It is 100% certain that this will make its way to the United States Supreme Court, probably sooner rather than later. As we monitor that process, however, there are some other issues that have been publicized but not adequately emphasized.

Before leaving this subtropic, we should mention that we still will have to consider remedies even if the Supreme Court invalidates the election. The alternatives basically involve a new election, which would be difficult in such a short time frame, or alternatively sending the election into Congress with the House selecting the President and the Senate choosing the VP. Either way, it bodes well for President Trump and very poorly for Mr. Biden.

But, we need to look at some other very existential issues that have been brought up that will soon become increasingly urgent and must be dealt with well before January 20, 2021. As such, one way or the other, Donald Trump will definitely be the President and Commander-in-Chief who has to make these decisions before then.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

THE “T” WORD

No one really likes to even utter the words TREASON and TRAITOR. Most of us who still remember American history recognize the name of Benedict Arnold, who deserted the American Revolutionary forces and joined the British, but he actually fled to England and died there, so he was not charged or prosecuted here. As a baby boomer, I then thought of the Rosenbergs during the Cold War era in the early 1950’s, but they were actually convicted of espionage rather than treason. In fact, the United States of America has not had a treason case in this country since 1952. That was 68 years ago and very few people reading this today are old enough to remember that time. I was just a toddler myself then.

But, read the transcript of the case which Sidney Powell filed in Georgia just before midnight on Thanksgiving Eve. If it turns out that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other officials accepted money from foreign hostile actors to actually swing this election against a candidate of their own Republican Party in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, somebody in a prosecutorial capacity really ought to start thinking of that “T Word”. Notice that I did make that conditional because the charges are not yet proven. But, this is an overriding issue that cannot be swept under the carpet just because we are concentrating on keeping Biden and his ilk from stealing our election and subverting our entire electoral process for our children and grandchildren for generations to come.

It is overwhelmingly likely that Georgia is not unique in this incredibly serious development. If we look closely at other states around the country, it is likely that there will be other persons who put personal financial gain above their obligation as a citizen of the United States. Retribution is never an end, in and of itself, but rather must serve as a deterrent to those who would do likewise in the future. When they are caught, they must get more than a slap on the wrist. Treason is the most serious crime you can commit and the penalty is commensurate.

How high will this go? Only time will tell! My own personal opinion is that Joe Biden, even though he has been corrupt for nearly half a century in politics, is simply not bright enough or adept enough to have managed and overseen such an operation. He is just a beneficiary of his puppet masters who want him as a placeholder until they can install Kamala Harris. She has no core values or principles, so it would be very easy for the forces of darkness to manipulate her. She is the ultimate opportunist.

So as all of Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s minions are vying to become retreads in a new Democrat Administration, we need to let this play out in the judicial system and trust the Supreme Court to do the right thing. Right now there is a 5-4, not 6-3, conservative majority because you can write off John Roberts as having gone over to the dark side. After Donald Trump is sworn in again next year for a second term, there needs to be a serious look at whether the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court has compromised his position due to personal vulnerabilities that have caused him to side with arguments that he would not previously have supported strictly from a constitutional standpoint. But we’ll save that issue for later.

ACTS OF WAR

Though I was not born yet when FDR delivered his stirring speech before Congress asking for a Declaration of War after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, I have heard the audio recordings of that many times. After 9/11/2001, we didn’t see anything comparable because George W. Bush and his administration did not determine a state actor per se to declare war against, and did not have an adequate understanding of the ideology of Islam. That also is another important topic for another time.

From the cases filed thus far by Sidney Powell documenting Dominion’s deliberate attempt to steal this 2020 election, it is very apparent that the two main hostile nations involved were China and Iran, employing surrogates in other third countries as well as those that we are considering for the “T Word” here in our own country.

Here is my article from last April about China’s threat to the United States. Subsequent developments have only intensified the need of appropriate American agencies to deal with that threat immediately and forcefully.

In this regard, you may also want to look at another of my articles this year dealing with the national security threat posed by a potential Biden-Harris administration.

So, where do we go from here and what do we do now? When I say “we”, I refer not to myself and the proverbial mouse in my pocket. Rather, I appeal to the decision-makers in our United States government, both the Trump Administration and the Legislative Branch to, for the first time in their lives, totally put politics aside and think about the threat posed to our country from abroad in conjunction with certain elements from within. While the Judicial Branch can determine that this election is being stolen and provide a remedy, they are not the ones to deal with the security threat from China and Iran.

Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party are fully implementing their plan of world domination in which the United States is their largest and most serious hindrance to that nefarious megalomania. Meanwhile in Tehran, the Ayatollah is salivating after the assassination last year of the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by the United States and the very recent assassination by Israel of the head of their Iranian nuclear program. No reasonable person should doubt the motive and intent of either of these hostile countries as Sidney Powell is in the process of linking that motive and intent to not only capacity, but more importantly, to an actual kinetic intrusion to subvert our American election and remove Donald Trump as their primary obstacle while installing Joe Biden as the weak link whom they can easily subject to their own will.

DIVIDE BETWEEN LOYAL AMERICAN MILITARY AND CORRUPT CIVILIAN AGENCIES

As a person fascinated with geography and maps, I will note that the Great Divide in the Rocky Mountains of North America is where there is a distinction between rivers that flow westward into the Pacific Ocean and those that flow eastward into the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico. It appears that there is just as great a divide developing, or more correctly which has already developed, between our loyal members of the United States Armed Forces of all branches on one side and corrupt politicians who have infiltrated our civilian federal civil service to form a “Deep State” on the other.

As a disclaimer here, your author is a citizen who dearly loves our country, having spent a lifetime serving the people of the United States first on active duty in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and then as a civilian with the late, great United States Custom Service, which became part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after 9/11. For 42 years combined military and civilian service with the U.S. federal government, I served under every president from LBJ to Obama, retiring almost six years ago before Trump took office.

Like the overwhelming majority of patriotic civil servants, I realized that my service was to the country whether or not I personally liked or voted for the incumbent president. Every year, President Barack Obama came back to Hawaii for vacation at Christmas and New Years. In my capacities with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and as the CBP Representative at the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area [HIDTA], I did my urmost to ensure that the incumbent president, whom I had voted against twice in my personal capacity, was provided my full dedication to his security. I cannot give details, but there was one specific threat of which I became aware that I passed along to the relevant authorities protecting President Obama while he was here in Hawaii. Every civil servant, in fact every American, must respect the Office of President of the United States regardless of our opinion of the person occupying that position at any given point in time.

That is why for so long I really resisted even accepting or acknowledging that a “Deep State” does apparently exist. I can tell you in 100% candor that I never, never experienced anything of that nature during my 42 years of combined military and civilian service for this country. In fact, the entire concept still perplexes me greatly. I don’t want to say too much about my own situation, but when I served at U.S. Customs Service HQ, which was then located at 1301 Constitution Avenue across from the Washington Monument, for three years between 1989 and 1991, arriving just before Ronald Reagan left office and then serving under the administration of President George H.W. Bush, I was a Desk Officer at the Exodus Command Center involved in Outbound Enforcement which put me in contact with other U.S. government agencies inside the Beltway and beyond. Mostly this was with the licensing agencies of U.S. Department of State and Department of Commerce, but it also involved the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and yes, frankly, the Central Intelligence Agency. A visit to Langley is quite an experience. I will leave that there.

I bring this up because I want to emphasize that the CIA’s mission expressly forbids them to target any U.S. person or U.S. interest either here in the United States or anywhere in the world. That certainly applies to their spy satellites. But it is across the board; CIA is supposed to focus on foreign adversaries, intelligence and counterintelligence. If allegations of CIA involvement in the 2020 American election are proven, the rubber is going to have to hit the road, paraphrasing an old Firestone commercial. Actually, even now, if President Trump has reason to believe that the CIA Director is not reliable, why is she still there?

While I have dealt with the FBI over many years as a federal law enforcement officer, particularly in their role with the Joint Terrorism Task Force [JTTF], I do not have direct information about any of the alleged shenanigans going on there and higher up in the U.S. Department of Justice. The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan politics. There is one level of restrictions that includes CBP and an even higher level that addresses the FBI. For that reason, I never participated in any partisan politics or supported any political campaigns until after I retired on January 3, 2015. I even took the trouble before I retired to confirm that the Hatch Act no longer applies to retired federal employees.

At this point in time, my pro bono contributions to NOQ Report are strictly in my capacity as a private citizen. I gain absolutely nothing from this financially. But, as a patriot, I am extremely concerned if it is true that federal agencies which are supposed to be enforcing our laws and keeping our country safe have been infiltrated and compromised by partisans, or potentially even someone in that “T Word” category. I do not know that such has indeed happened, but neither can I prove the opposite hypothesis. Honestly, I wish I could prove that there is no “Deep State” But, let the judicial process take its course.

AMERICA MUST ENSURE OUR NATIONAL SECURITY IN THIS TIME OF CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

President Trump

I applaud your appointing Christopher Miller as Acting Secretary of Defense and having Special Operations forces report directly to him. I realize that you do get it, meaning you do understand the implications of what is going on. You certainly don’t need my advice. My purpose here is just to document the situation for those less informed and to frame the nature of the crisis we now all face together.

Congress

My confidence in our elected Senators and Representatives on Capitol Hill is not nearly as firm as my trust in our Commander-in-Chief. Even those of you who have been around long enough do not really take to heart that fading Kumbaya moment just after the 9/11 attacks. But if you have even a morsel of decency left in you, I call upon Democrats to put this country first. I also call upon all you RINO’s, and you know exactly who you are, to do likewise. Otherwise, you better start learning how to translate Benedict Arnold and the “T Word” into Mandarin and Farsi!

THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA

You are a lost cause and I’m not going to waste my time appealing to the better angels which haven’t come anywhere near you since you were maybe six years old. You’re going to do what you’re going to do because the evil is written in your heart. So, what we’re going to do is just to help develop the alternative objective media which will put our country first and dispense with your super-inflated egos.

WE THE PEOPLE

Don’t worry! All is not lost! God is still on the Throne! You elected Donald Trump in 2016 and overwhelmingly re-elected him in a landslide here in 2020. Joe Biden is President in nothing other than his own failing mind. Kamala Harris has not resigned her seat in the Senate because she knows that’s where she’s going to stay until her 6-year term in that chamber expires. Even the Democrats know this is not a righteous win for them. They’re not going to tell you that in words, so watch their actions as they panic. Trust our judicial system as this proceeds to the Supreme Court.

We here at NOQ Report will do our best to give you the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help us God!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

