The usual suspects — Ben Rhodes, John Brennan, the New York Times — are very upset that Iran’s top nuclear scientist was assassinated; they’re all afraid it will hamstring President Joe Biden’s desire to jump right back into the Iran nuclear deal. Alex Kane, who writes for Jewish Currents, offered a thought experiment: Imagine if Iran had assassinated one of Israel’s nuclear scientists.

Imagine what would happen if Iran assassinated an Israeli nuclear scientist. — Alex Kane (@alexbkane) November 27, 2020

They’ve already blown up the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires back in 1992, killing 4 diplomats, 25 civilians and wounding 242. Two years later, they blew up the AMIA (Jewish community) building, killing 85, wounding hundreds. Imagine what would… oh, never mind — Yigal Palmor (@YigalPalmor) November 28, 2020

Imagine if Iran hit soft Jewish targets overseas. Oh yeah, they have done that. pic.twitter.com/pc8x6kLoJR — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) November 28, 2020

I mean they’ve literally been caught planning bomb attacks around the world within the last few years, what is with this minimilisation? You don’t have to pretend Iran wouldn’t do this, they assassinated the former Lebanese Prime Minister 15 years ago and nobody did anything. https://t.co/9WjNoSqHYi — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) November 28, 2020

Or blow up an international passenger airliner over Scotland. Imagine. — Peter Attenborough (@PeterAttenborou) November 28, 2020

Probably pretty similar to when this happened.https://t.co/nwbi9XZOOD — Sasha Fennec (@fennec_sasha) November 28, 2020

Iran literally blew up a bus full of Israeli teens and pregnant women in Europe and *nothing happened.* They blew up a Jewish community center in Argentina and *nothing happened.* They routinely try to hit civilian and diplomatic targets worldwide. Why deny their atrocities? https://t.co/3DUGA8HZ17 — Shiri Moshe (@shirimoshe) November 29, 2020

Imagine terror attacks against Israelis wow whoever heard of that — Daniel Rubin (@DanielYRubin) November 29, 2020

Yes, let’s imagine this state sponsor of terror performing state sponsored terror. An amazing thought experiment. Very profound. — UberSteve (@UberSteve) November 28, 2020

Funding attacks designed to inflict max casualties on Israeli civilian targets is more Iran’s speed. — Pete England (@PJENGLAND1) November 28, 2020

Not their style. They go more for stuff like bombing Jewish community centers and funding attacks on civilian populations in Israel. https://t.co/IULfiPbCuK — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 28, 2020

Imagine what would happen if they launched thousands of rockets at israel from Gaza https://t.co/VGeUFf6fNG — Menachem Pritzker (@mdavep) November 28, 2020

Spot on, Alex. What would happen if they murdered 82 at a Jewish community centre even? Oh yeah, they did that…and assassinated the Lebanese Prime Minister. But aside from that and thousands of others killed by Iranian terrorism, and hanging thousands of gay people …. https://t.co/KYeS8JNIsl — Jeremy Corbin MP, Prime Ministerial Parody (@CorbynSnap) November 28, 2020

Imagine if Israeli were chanting death to Iran for 40 years at every Friday night for their Passover?? — ‏﮼مهران (@WeCarpeDiem) November 28, 2020

Well the Iranian regime just traded a random western citizen they detained for years in exchange for 3 convicted terrorists who tried to kill the Israeli ambassador in Thailand in 2012. So I would venture to guess they would get a sweet deal of sanctions relief if they did. — Greg Baker (@CursedMerc) November 28, 2020

I’m imagining if Iran called for the destruction of Israel, armed an entire army on Israel’s northern border, armed & advised Syria & supported terrorist attacks on Jewish targets in Argentina & elsewhere. Think that could happen? — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) November 28, 2020

Iran will never attack Israel. At best they would fund and direct a terrorist group to fire a home made missile to damage a deserted building.

Iran’s propaganda needs Israel as an enemy in order to justify the crimes of its political elite in the region. — Ahmad Richeh (@ayricheh) November 28, 2020

Imagine what would happen if Iran waged a decades long proxy war by funding terrorist agencies who literally just got caught planting bombs on the Israeli border last week — DB (@Just_someNobody) November 28, 2020

Imagine if the U.S. blew up an Iranian Marine barracks and killed 241 Iranian Marines. — GeorgeKaplan144 (@GeorgeKaplan144) November 29, 2020

Imagine what would happen if Iran assassinated someone other than an innocent civilian. — A Koalaty Pun (@wombat_koala) November 29, 2020

The mental gymnastics the left has to jump through to be all up-in-arms about this is astonishing. The left is supposedly for lgbtq rights, for gender equality, and pro-minority but when Iran hangs gays, oppresses women, and calls for the murder of Jews we must not defend them! — Brandon (@blueskies0618) November 29, 2020

By the way this ain’t some profound thought on geopolitics it’s just a dumb Tweet, which I have the right to do. But really imagine! — Alex Kane (@alexbkane) November 28, 2020

I know you said this was a dumb tweet, but: Imagine a country is known for its technological innovation and Nobel Prize winners, including winners of the Peace Prize. Then imagine another country is known mainly as the world’s largest funder of terror attacks. No comparison. — Haiku Boogaloo (Daily Haiku 4U)🇺🇸🍗 (@4u_haiku) November 29, 2020

