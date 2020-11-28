https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/11/28/time-magazine-releases-its-list-of-ridiculous-nominees-for-person-of-the-year-but-also-has-an-obvious-omission/

With the end of the year approaching, as we are blessedly close to sloughing off this wretched year that was 2020, one thing we can count on is the annual arrival of year-end lists in the press.

One that has become a laughable version of its former self is Time Magazine announcing who it declares to be considered ”The Person Of The Year”. In years past Time has recognized the likes of Hitler, and Stalin, an indicator of the magazine recognizing those who have had a positive or negative influence on events.

So maybe that definition explains what are some of the more questionable inclusions on Time‘s nomination list. Considering the past two selections were Greta Thunberg, and The Press Corps (dubbed ”The Guardians”, by this press corps outlet) some of these names have a possibility of being chosen as the POY.

Who should be TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020? Cast your vote for #TIMEPOY here: https://t.co/J1lErWaawY pic.twitter.com/MgJtrdGLNx — TIME (@TIME) November 28, 2020

Well, there is a recent winner of The Emmy Award.

Fresh off his book tour and Emmy award, Mr. Tough Guy is nominated for @TIME person of the year. Can’t make it up. https://t.co/eeeNYjlI46 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 27, 2020

Then there is the medical expert who seemed particularly adept at contradicting himself all year.

Previews for this years Time Person of the Year pic.twitter.com/tygeaIPxMY — Jubal Harshaw (@JubalHarshaw13) November 21, 2020

How about another governor, one who is known for the demise of seniors while locking up the freedoms of her citizens on the way to possibly being removed by the legislature?

Michigan County Commission Backs Gretchen Whitmer Impeachment https://t.co/KjC1bXYJzj via @BreitbartNews

I am confused! Possible “Time” Person of the Year” or being Impeached? Someone help us out here! — John E. Daly (@Hawkeyes46John) November 26, 2020

It seems rather clear that if the obvious choice — the Covid medical first responders — is not selected then the choice for the cover is destined to be a disappointment.

Also obvious is that the one name on this list that is missing is also the most appropriate.

Definitely — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 28, 2020

Hands down! — AmErican Reprobate (@Flipper628) November 28, 2020

He should win it going away — Joemama’s Free Press (@Joemama75) November 28, 2020

All the way — Sydney Bristow (@SydneyBristow22) November 28, 2020

Seems apparent had the editors done the proper thing and included Mayhem he would be the runaway winner.

We would all feel that one.

