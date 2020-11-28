https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/28/toronto-barbecue-restaurant-owner-arrested-police-officers-stationed-around-boarded-up-restaurant/

Just before Thanksgiving, we reported on Adamson Barbecue, located in a suburb of Toronto, and how the owner, Adam Skelly, had announced on Instagram that “Enough is enough — we’re opening.” The Toronto Star reporter on the scene seemed personally offended that law enforcement didn’t shut down the restaurant Tuesday when it opened for indoor dining, but we know she’ll be happier now that Skelly has been arrested.

Skelly again reopened on Wednesday, with crowds of supporters and protestors lining up outside the restaurant. In response, officials changed the locks on Thursday morning. Skelly, however, arrived at the restaurant on Thursday and told Toronto Sun reporter Joe Warmington that he had every intention of reopening for lunch that day. (He had previously written on Twitter that he was actively looking for a locksmith to meet him at the restaurant.)

Rebel News was on hand with video of Skelly’s arrest:

The restaurant’s been boarded up as well. Rebel News’ Efron Monsanto went back to the restaurant Saturday to see how things were going:

Day 5 update from Adamson Barbecue! There are a minimum of 8 police vehicles still here. I spoke with an officer on scene regarding if they are on “paid duty”: “I can tell you that I’m on regular duty, these officers with me are on regular duty” Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/gLKsmFJcXB — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) November 28, 2020

While speaking with an officer at Adamson Barbecue, I asked why they are at the restaurant 24/7. He said it wasn’t under Mayor’s orders but instead related to the Toronto Health Notice and: “This decision was obviously made at a provincial level” Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Tuc58k5Xtt — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) November 28, 2020

My god is this what society has come to? — God Fox (@jodav96) November 28, 2020

Isn’t there something more important they should be doing around town rather than guarding a bbq place?? — My So-Called Perspective (@lauren_blogger1) November 28, 2020

Excellent. If there is 8 cops guarding a BBQ place to keep buddy from serving food, there must be at least a 100 cops at Roxham Road to keep people from illegally entering the country. — Fearless Fury 🇨🇦 (@FuryFearless) November 28, 2020

Roxham Road is a dead-end street that has become a semi-official border crossing for migrants afraid of being deported from the U.S. It’s still illegal to cross there, but Canada has set up a processing station there to handle the influx.

Good thing it’s not a doughnut shop, every cop in town would be there… — Shawn Douglas (@shawndouglas73) November 28, 2020

Skelly has been released on bail, and a GoFundMe for his legal defense right now sits just short of $250,000.

ADAM SKELLY OF Adamson Barbecue RELEASED ON $50,000 BAIL ON STRICT BAIL CONDITIONS Toronto’s medical officer of health ordered Adamson BBQ’s locks changed and the building seized. In 2 days, Skelly’s GoFundMe page has already reached almost $220,000. https://t.co/9yqmnPf9Px pic.twitter.com/a8xkTz8X9K — Bright Light News (@BLNewsMedia) November 28, 2020

